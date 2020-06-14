Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:36 AM

196 Apartments for rent in Goodyear, AZ with garage

Goodyear apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Centerra
18 Units Available
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,074
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cable-ready homes with walk-in closets, well-equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to a pool, playgrounds and a fitness center. This location is a six-minute drive from Festival Fields Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,189
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1162 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Palm Valley
25 Units Available
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,135
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1382 sqft
Beautiful location on 16 acres, close to local freeways. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and garbage disposal. Luxury community features parking, pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:53am
$
56 Units Available
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,235
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1384 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero Estrella Commons in Goodyear. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant homes with full-size washer and dryers, 10-foot ceilings, and granite counters. Picnic on the on-site green space and walk along the trails. Hit the links at nearby Eagle's Nest Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
117 Units Available
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1245 sqft
Create the ideal modern life when you make Amiya your home. Located in close proximity to the flourishing Goodyear area, this community offers boutique luxury apartments that are without compare.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated October 21 at 06:23pm
19 Units Available
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,177
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1244 sqft
Avilla Centerra Crossings is not your standard apartment community. Our deluxe one, two, and three bedroom homes in Goodyear, AZ, rent like an apartment but live like a single-family home.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
17514 W DESERT SAGE Drive
17514 West Desert Sage Drive, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1873 sqft
Lovely home in Estrella, a Phoenix West Valley premier master planned community. Light and open great room concept features large living and dining area and beautiful kitchen with staggered cabinets, quartz counters and stainless-steel appliances.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
18267 W THUNDERHILL Place
18267 West Thunderhill Place, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
2106 sqft
Come call this nearly new home yours! Built less than 2 years ago, this energy efficient great room plan features all kinds of upgrades and beautiful finishes including gorgeous tile floors throughout with premium carpeting in the bedrooms, tray

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Canyon Trails
1 Unit Available
16796 W Pierce Street
16796 West Pierce Street, Goodyear, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$4,200
2682 sqft
This beautiful single story corner lot home welcomes you with a large open floor plan.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Canyon Trails West
1 Unit Available
17515 W BUCHANAN Street
17515 West Buchanan Street, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1682 sqft
Exquisite 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Canyon Trails.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
15493 W MONTECITO Avenue
15493 West Montecito Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1701 sqft
IMMACULATE SINGLE LEVEL MOVE IN READY HOME. 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, LOTS OF KITCHENCABINET SPACE, GRANITE TOPS KITCHEN ISLAND AND BREAKFAST NOOK. ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. TILE FLOOR THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE SPACIOUS BACKYARD.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Canyon Trails
1 Unit Available
15899 W DIAMOND Street
15899 West Diamond Street, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1716 sqft
3 Bedroom with 2 bath, Best location in the neighborhood--only one neighbor!Welcoming front porch with stone accents,overlooks flanking lush park!Entry to formal living & dining w/bay window.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Canyon Trails West
1 Unit Available
17359 W JACKSON Street
17359 West Jackson Street, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2902 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in the desirable Canyon Trails community.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rio Paseo
1 Unit Available
2532 N 149 Avenue
2532 North 149th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1931 sqft
move-in-ready home! Located in Rio Paseo, this New Home features Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Kitchen Counter top, 42'' Upper Kitchen Cabinets, Raised 34 1/2'' Vanities at all Baths, Walk-In Shower at Master Bath with Cultured Marble

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Canyon Trails South
1 Unit Available
16973 W MOHAVE Street
16973 West Mohave Street, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1623 sqft
3 bedroom with 1.75 baths, EXTRA LARGE 24X24 ELEGANT TILE THROUHt GREAT ROOM, And DINING AREA. FREE-FLOWING ELEGANT FAUCETS GRANITE AND FANS ALL OVER HOME. NEW 2 TONE PAINT. LARGE 5' BASEBOARD THROUGHOUT ENTIRE HOUSE. YOU WILL LOVE THIS ONE.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pebblecreek
1 Unit Available
3027 N 164TH Avenue
3027 North 164th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2541 sqft
Beautiful home with lots of extras! 2 bedrooms, each with connected bath. Formal living room separated from Great Room Floor Plan with family, kitchen, dining rooms. Half bath/powder room easily accessible for guests. All appliances are included.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
2463 N 138th Avenue
2463 North 138th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1900 sqft
Well located home on a corner lot. Easy access to Palm Valley elementary school, golf course, restaurants and shopping. Popular floor plan with lush back yard with island of grass. Fourth bedroom has double doors and can double as a den.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
2786 N 136TH Drive
2786 North 136th Drive, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2550 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom fully furnished single family home with 2 car garage on the Palm Valley Golf Course! Heated pebble tech pool & spa & outdoor kitchen! The backyard overlooks the golf course.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
2789 N 142ND Lane
2789 North 142nd Lane, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
3089 sqft
This is a fully furnished rental - Peak season pricing $6000/mo + taxes and fee's ~ Off peak pricing $2800/mo + taxes and fee's ~ All other months vary ~ Welcome to our Palm Valley furnished home located in the gated community on the Palm Valley

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
17584 W FAIRVIEW Street
17584 West Fairview Street, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1220 sqft
Beautiful Adult resort style living, Guard Gated Community at CantaMia. Gorgeous all Furnished 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
16813 S 178TH Drive
16813 South 178th Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1375 sqft
Beautiful Seasonal Rental, Adult 55+ resort style living, Guard Gated Community with all amenities at CantaMia. Gorgeous 2 bedrooms, 2 baths plus 2 car garage.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
17665 W AGAVE Road
17665 West Agave Road, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1844 sqft
Your new home away from home for a relaxing or action packed vacation. Great home in Estrella Mountain Ranch in Goodyear. Nice open floor plan, covered patio with a no maintenance backyard Appliances included washer and dryer & refrigerator.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
17528 W POLARIS Drive
17528 West Polaris Drive, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1907 sqft
Remarkable corner lot home nestled in the heart of popular Goodyear is now on the market. Providing great curb appeal and easy care desert front landscaping.
City Guide for Goodyear, AZ

"The trip across Arizona is just one oasis after another. You can just throw anything out and it will grow there. I like Arizona." (--Will Rogers)

In 2008, Goodyear, Arizona, was awarded the National Civic Leagues All-America City Award which makes sense, since its considered to be a beautiful and idyllic place to live in the American west. Goodyear is named after the Goodyear Tire company, because this is where the company used to own farmland on which they grew cotton for their tires. Now, the city is home to the Goodyear Ballpark, where professional baseball teams of the MLB come to have their spring training. Goodyear is one of the fastest growing towns in Arizona, and its not hard to see why. The area is a Phoenix suburb, so residents have access to the big city which is one of the best for shopping, dining, and entertainment in the whole country. However, when they want something quieter or a little more peaceful, they can retreat to their small town. Goodyear has lovely homes throughout, as well as excellent school districts, good shopping opportunities, and accessible transportation options. If you want to settle down in Phoenix, you might want to consider Goodyear. It has lots of great suburban amenities while offering access to Phoenix at much lower prices than the properties in Phoenix itself. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Goodyear, AZ

Goodyear apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

