All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like
Country Aire.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
Country Aire
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Country Aire

1701 N Palo Verde Dr · (623) 469-7529
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1701 N Palo Verde Dr, Goodyear, AZ 85338

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Country Aire.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
accessible
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
1701 N Palo Verde Drive Available 08/07/20 Tucked away Tranquility at Country Aire! - • Beautiful lush landscaping
• Ceramic tile and hard floors
• Central air and heating
• Sparkling pool, covered gazebo and grills -- Brand new island grills installed!
• On-site laundry - Can use credit, debit, or coin!
• Free covered parking
• Close to I-10 & Dysart, shopping & restaurants
• Bark Park (Dog Park)
• One block from community playground and garden!
• On-site maintenance

Pet Policy:
• No Aggressive breeds
• Under 25 lbs.
• Pet Fee: $300
• Pet Rent: $25

Please Call or text 623-932-2622 to schedule an appointment! This leasing office is by appointment only!

(RLNE2924431)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per adult
Deposit: $480 - $1,280 based on application
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: $58 added to rent for water, sewer, trash, pest control, and air filters
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $300
rent: $25
restrictions: No aggressive breeds (No Rottweilers, rottweiler mixes, dobermans, chows, pitbulls and pittbull mixes. Must be ~25lbs.
Cats
fee: $150
Parking Details: First come, first serve.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Country Aire have any available units?
Country Aire doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does Country Aire have?
Some of Country Aire's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Country Aire currently offering any rent specials?
Country Aire is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Country Aire pet-friendly?
Yes, Country Aire is pet friendly.
Does Country Aire offer parking?
Yes, Country Aire offers parking.
Does Country Aire have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Country Aire offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Country Aire have a pool?
Yes, Country Aire has a pool.
Does Country Aire have accessible units?
Yes, Country Aire has accessible units.
Does Country Aire have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Country Aire has units with dishwashers.
Does Country Aire have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Country Aire has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 BedroomsGoodyear Apartments with BalconyGoodyear Apartments with PoolGoodyear Apartments with Washer-DryerPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community CollegeMesa Community CollegeRio Salado CollegeParadise Valley Community College