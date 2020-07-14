Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Country Aire.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
accessible
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
1701 N Palo Verde Drive Available 08/07/20 Tucked away Tranquility at Country Aire! - • Beautiful lush landscaping • Ceramic tile and hard floors • Central air and heating • Sparkling pool, covered gazebo and grills -- Brand new island grills installed! • On-site laundry - Can use credit, debit, or coin! • Free covered parking • Close to I-10 & Dysart, shopping & restaurants • Bark Park (Dog Park) • One block from community playground and garden! • On-site maintenance
Pet Policy: • No Aggressive breeds • Under 25 lbs. • Pet Fee: $300 • Pet Rent: $25
Please Call or text 623-932-2622 to schedule an appointment! This leasing office is by appointment only!
(RLNE2924431)
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per adult
Deposit: $480 - $1,280 based on application
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: $58 added to rent for water, sewer, trash, pest control, and air filters
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $300
rent: $25
restrictions: No aggressive breeds (No Rottweilers, rottweiler mixes, dobermans, chows, pitbulls and pittbull mixes. Must be ~25lbs.
Cats
fee: $150
Parking Details: First come, first serve.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Country Aire have any available units?
Country Aire doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does Country Aire have?
Some of Country Aire's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Country Aire currently offering any rent specials?
Country Aire is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Country Aire pet-friendly?
Yes, Country Aire is pet friendly.
Does Country Aire offer parking?
Yes, Country Aire offers parking.
Does Country Aire have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Country Aire offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Country Aire have a pool?
Yes, Country Aire has a pool.
Does Country Aire have accessible units?
Yes, Country Aire has accessible units.
Does Country Aire have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Country Aire has units with dishwashers.
Does Country Aire have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Country Aire has units with air conditioning.