Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court cc payments community garden courtyard e-payments online portal package receiving playground

Set within a convenient neighborhood, Park Shadow Apartment Homes is close to schools, dining, shopping, banks and the I-10, 303 and 101 Freeways. Enjoy the amenities you deserve by relaxing at our beautiful pool, picnic areas and tot lot. Take a stroll amid the mature landscaping and park like setting of our community. Discover comfort and convenience with one of our spacious floor plans including 1, 2 and 3 bedroom single level homes with private fenced backyards, all are nicely appointed with full appliance package including washers and dryers. At Park Shadows we pride ourselves on our exceptional customer service, quality community and friendly neighborhood.