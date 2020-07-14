All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Park Shadows

Open Now until 6pm
620 N Litchfield Rd · (623) 745-9924
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

620 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ 85338

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 435 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 214 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,228

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 114 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,243

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 225 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,559

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Unit 620 A · Avail. now

$2,070

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Shadows.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
cc payments
community garden
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
playground
Set within a convenient neighborhood, Park Shadow Apartment Homes is close to schools, dining, shopping, banks and the I-10, 303 and 101 Freeways. Enjoy the amenities you deserve by relaxing at our beautiful pool, picnic areas and tot lot. Take a stroll amid the mature landscaping and park like setting of our community. Discover comfort and convenience with one of our spacious floor plans including 1, 2 and 3 bedroom single level homes with private fenced backyards, all are nicely appointed with full appliance package including washers and dryers. At Park Shadows we pride ourselves on our exceptional customer service, quality community and friendly neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $41 per application
Deposit: $200-full month rent, based on Credit and Rental history
Move-in Fees: Admin fee $256.25, RentPay Portal $10.00, Renters insurance waiver $10.00
Additional: Renter's insurance required, CAM Fees will be included on monthly utility bill
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $307.50 for 1 pet, 512.50 For 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $30.75 Monthly for 1 pet, 51.25 for 2 pets
restrictions: Breed restrictions in place, please call for detailed information
Parking Details: One covered parking stall per apartment reserved.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Shadows have any available units?
Park Shadows has 6 units available starting at $1,115 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Park Shadows have?
Some of Park Shadows's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Shadows currently offering any rent specials?
Park Shadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Shadows pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Shadows is pet friendly.
Does Park Shadows offer parking?
Yes, Park Shadows offers parking.
Does Park Shadows have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park Shadows offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Shadows have a pool?
Yes, Park Shadows has a pool.
Does Park Shadows have accessible units?
No, Park Shadows does not have accessible units.
Does Park Shadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Shadows has units with dishwashers.
Does Park Shadows have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Park Shadows has units with air conditioning.
