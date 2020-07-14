Park Shadows

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $41 per application
Deposit: $200-full month rent, based on Credit and Rental history
Move-in Fees: Admin fee $256.25, RentPay Portal $10.00, Renters insurance waiver $10.00
Additional: Renter's insurance required, CAM Fees will be included on monthly utility bill
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $307.50 for 1 pet, 512.50 For 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $30.75 Monthly for 1 pet, 51.25 for 2 pets
restrictions: Breed restrictions in place, please call for detailed information
Parking Details: One covered parking stall per apartment reserved.