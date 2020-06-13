Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

133 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Goodyear, AZ

Finding an apartment in Goodyear that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
Centerra
18 Units Available
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,074
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cable-ready homes with walk-in closets, well-equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to a pool, playgrounds and a fitness center. This location is a six-minute drive from Festival Fields Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
9 Units Available
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$925
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1400 sqft
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry, central air conditioning, and fully equipped kitchens in a gated community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a sparkling pool, and proximity to I-10.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,189
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1162 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Palm Valley
26 Units Available
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,135
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1382 sqft
Beautiful location on 16 acres, close to local freeways. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and garbage disposal. Luxury community features parking, pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$955
760 sqft
1701 N Palo Verde Drive Available 07/15/20 Tucked away Tranquility at Country Aire! - Beautiful lush landscaping Ceramic tile and hard floors Central air and heating Sparkling pool, covered gazebo and grills -- Brand new island grills
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
$
56 Units Available
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,235
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1384 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero Estrella Commons in Goodyear. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
$
Palm Valley West
4 Units Available
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,120
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1119 sqft
Be the first to live in Goodyear's newest apartment community. Features a resort-style pool, gym, dog park and outdoor fire-pit lounge. Close to I-10 and Highway 303.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Palm Valley
2 Units Available
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,249
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant homes with full-size washer and dryers, 10-foot ceilings, and granite counters. Picnic on the on-site green space and walk along the trails. Hit the links at nearby Eagle's Nest Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
117 Units Available
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1245 sqft
Create the ideal modern life when you make Amiya your home. Located in close proximity to the flourishing Goodyear area, this community offers boutique luxury apartments that are without compare.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated October 21 at 06:23pm
19 Units Available
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,177
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1244 sqft
Avilla Centerra Crossings is not your standard apartment community. Our deluxe one, two, and three bedroom homes in Goodyear, AZ, rent like an apartment but live like a single-family home.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18514 W Getty Dr
18514 West Getty Drive, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1967 sqft
Gorgeous home in NEW subdivision Las Brisas in Goodyear - Gorgeous tile in this like new home (barely a year old) in Goodyear. This home has a tandem garage with 3 spaces, water softener, RO, and 3 full baths.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Canyon Trails West
1 Unit Available
17319 W Monroe St
17319 West Monroe Street, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1800 sqft
Awesome community pool and amenities! - Very nice home in fantastic neighborhood. Close to shopping, banks, restaurants, I-10. Excellent community amenities with large parks and awesome pool close by.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Estrella Vista
1 Unit Available
15642 W Mohave St
15642 West Mohave Street, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2472 sqft
WOOD ''LOOK'' FLOORING * DESIGNER CARPET * ISLAND KITCHEN * CHERRY CABINETS * BUILT-IN MICROWAVE * SMOOTH TOP STOVE * RECESSED LIGHTING * GARDEN TUB * OAK RAILING * LARGE LOFT * 9 FOOT CEILINGS * 2 INCH BLINDS * EXTENDED COVERED PATIO * SOFT &

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Sunrise
1 Unit Available
14148 West Columbus Avenue
14148 West Columbus Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1521 sqft
3D TOUR LINK: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zSFVDDPXF48 Wonderful corner lot single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with low care landscape! Located Near Litchfield Rd and Indian School Rd.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Canyon Trails West
1 Unit Available
17612 W Buchanan Street
17612 West Buchanan Street, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1959 sqft
First Time Rental Property in Canyon Trails, Great Goodyear Location, close to 303/I10, & Schools.This home has been recently remodeled.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Pebblecreek
1 Unit Available
3027 N 164TH Avenue
3027 North 164th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2541 sqft
Beautiful home with lots of extras! 2 bedrooms, each with connected bath. Formal living room separated from Great Room Floor Plan with family, kitchen, dining rooms. Half bath/powder room easily accessible for guests. All appliances are included.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
15715 W MELVIN Street
15715 West Melvin Street, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1808 sqft
BE THE FIRST TO LEASE THIS ''NEVER LIVED IN'' NEW BUILD HOME. CLOSE TO FREEWAY, LOTS OF STORES AND RESTAURANTS. SWIM YEAR ROUND IN THE HEATED COMMUNITY POOL. STYLISH, MODERN FEEL WITH LOTS OF WINDOWS. 3 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHROOMS.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
11199 S FIESTA Court
11199 South Fiesta Court, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1869 sqft
Amazing home for lease in beautiful Estrella! Open great room floorplan home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus den, situated on a large lot with fenced pool & walking distance to the South Lake! Spacious eat-in kitchen & adjoining great room with

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
10895 S DREAMY Drive
10895 South Dreamy Drive, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1777 sqft
Whether you're here on vacation escaping the cold in your home state or you are between homes and just need a short term stay, this fully furnished home is an awesome short term rental.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
17950 W Cedarwood Ln
17950 West Cedarwood Lane, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1375 sqft
ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY 55+ Practically new, neutrally finished, and ready for immediate move in! This gated and private oasis escapes the hustle and bustle of everyday life offering you the opportunity to relax in your new home or take in the

1 of 37

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
15067 W Melvin St
15067 West Melvin Street, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1872 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private pool! Excellent Goodyear location! - This home has brand new carpet and a fully applianced kitchen. Two bedrooms and a den (den has a closet).

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Canyon Trails
1 Unit Available
250 N 166th Ln
250 North 166th Lane, Goodyear, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2682 sqft
5 bedroom 2 bath home with a fenced pool and spa in Canyon Trails is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 5 bedroom 2 bath home with a fenced in pool and spa on one level in Canyon Trails is available for immediate move in.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Pebblecreek
1 Unit Available
2986 N 147th Dr
2986 North 147th Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1269 sqft
Unfurnished in amenity rich Pebble Creek community in Goodyear! - Must be over 55 yrs of age as this is in the 55+ community of Pebble Creek. Popular (two masters) Doral model on corner lot.
Results within 1 mile of Goodyear
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
15 Units Available
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
844 sqft
Kitchen with breakfast bar and all appliances. Hardwood and carpet floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include swimming pool, dog park, clubhouse and carport. Gym, hot tub and pets are welcome.
City Guide for Goodyear, AZ

"The trip across Arizona is just one oasis after another. You can just throw anything out and it will grow there. I like Arizona." (--Will Rogers)

In 2008, Goodyear, Arizona, was awarded the National Civic Leagues All-America City Award which makes sense, since its considered to be a beautiful and idyllic place to live in the American west. Goodyear is named after the Goodyear Tire company, because this is where the company used to own farmland on which they grew cotton for their tires. Now, the city is home to the Goodyear Ballpark, where professional baseball teams of the MLB come to have their spring training. Goodyear is one of the fastest growing towns in Arizona, and its not hard to see why. The area is a Phoenix suburb, so residents have access to the big city which is one of the best for shopping, dining, and entertainment in the whole country. However, when they want something quieter or a little more peaceful, they can retreat to their small town. Goodyear has lovely homes throughout, as well as excellent school districts, good shopping opportunities, and accessible transportation options. If you want to settle down in Phoenix, you might want to consider Goodyear. It has lots of great suburban amenities while offering access to Phoenix at much lower prices than the properties in Phoenix itself. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Goodyear, AZ

Finding an apartment in Goodyear that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

