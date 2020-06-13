Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:20 AM

134 Apartments for rent in Goodyear, AZ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
1 of 29

1 of 29

$
$
56 Units Available
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,235
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1384 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero Estrella Commons in Goodyear. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
8 Units Available
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$925
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1400 sqft
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry, central air conditioning, and fully equipped kitchens in a gated community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a sparkling pool, and proximity to I-10.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
Centerra
17 Units Available
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,074
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cable-ready homes with walk-in closets, well-equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to a pool, playgrounds and a fitness center. This location is a six-minute drive from Festival Fields Park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
$
Palm Valley West
4 Units Available
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,120
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1119 sqft
Be the first to live in Goodyear's newest apartment community. Features a resort-style pool, gym, dog park and outdoor fire-pit lounge. Close to I-10 and Highway 303.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1162 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Palm Valley
25 Units Available
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,135
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1382 sqft
Beautiful location on 16 acres, close to local freeways. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and garbage disposal. Luxury community features parking, pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$955
760 sqft
1701 N Palo Verde Drive Available 07/15/20 Tucked away Tranquility at Country Aire! - Beautiful lush landscaping Ceramic tile and hard floors Central air and heating Sparkling pool, covered gazebo and grills -- Brand new island grills
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Palm Valley
3 Units Available
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,249
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1236 sqft
Elegant homes with full-size washer and dryers, 10-foot ceilings, and granite counters. Picnic on the on-site green space and walk along the trails. Hit the links at nearby Eagle's Nest Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
117 Units Available
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1245 sqft
Create the ideal modern life when you make Amiya your home. Located in close proximity to the flourishing Goodyear area, this community offers boutique luxury apartments that are without compare.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated October 21 at 06:23pm
19 Units Available
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,177
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1244 sqft
Avilla Centerra Crossings is not your standard apartment community. Our deluxe one, two, and three bedroom homes in Goodyear, AZ, rent like an apartment but live like a single-family home.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Sunrise
1 Unit Available
14148 West Columbus Avenue
14148 West Columbus Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1521 sqft
3D TOUR LINK: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zSFVDDPXF48 Wonderful corner lot single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with low care landscape! Located Near Litchfield Rd and Indian School Rd.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
17514 W DESERT SAGE Drive
17514 West Desert Sage Drive, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1873 sqft
Lovely home in Estrella, a Phoenix West Valley premier master planned community. Light and open great room concept features large living and dining area and beautiful kitchen with staggered cabinets, quartz counters and stainless-steel appliances.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Canyon Trails
1 Unit Available
16796 W Pierce Street
16796 West Pierce Street, Goodyear, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$4,200
2682 sqft
This beautiful single story corner lot home welcomes you with a large open floor plan.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
18267 W THUNDERHILL Place
18267 West Thunderhill Place, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
2106 sqft
Come call this nearly new home yours! Built less than 2 years ago, this energy efficient great room plan features all kinds of upgrades and beautiful finishes including gorgeous tile floors throughout with premium carpeting in the bedrooms, tray

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
1682 N 144th Drive
1682 North 144th Drive, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2208 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with den/office, single story home located in the gated community right next to Lifetime Fitness. Open floorplan, gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, large island, gas stove, and all the stainless steel appliances.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Canyon Trails West
1 Unit Available
17612 W Buchanan Street
17612 West Buchanan Street, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1959 sqft
First Time Rental Property in Canyon Trails, Great Goodyear Location, close to 303/I10, & Schools.This home has been recently remodeled.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Canyon Trails West
1 Unit Available
17515 W BUCHANAN Street
17515 West Buchanan Street, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1682 sqft
Exquisite 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Canyon Trails.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sunrise
1 Unit Available
14226 W COLUMBUS Avenue
14226 West Columbus Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1656 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom 2 bathroom family home located in the city of Goodyear. Only minutes away from the 303 freeway and I10.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Canyon Trails
1 Unit Available
15899 W DIAMOND Street
15899 West Diamond Street, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1716 sqft
3 Bedroom with 2 bath, Best location in the neighborhood--only one neighbor!Welcoming front porch with stone accents,overlooks flanking lush park!Entry to formal living & dining w/bay window.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Wildflower Ranch
1 Unit Available
15820 W MONROE Street
15820 West Monroe Street, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1558 sqft
Great 3 bedroom with den and pool. Home has many new upgrades. Fresh interior paint, new carpet, new roof, new AC and almost new pool. Nice open floor plan with split master bedroom. Large kitchen with island. Won't last long.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Pebblecreek
1 Unit Available
3027 N 164TH Avenue
3027 North 164th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2541 sqft
Beautiful home with lots of extras! 2 bedrooms, each with connected bath. Formal living room separated from Great Room Floor Plan with family, kitchen, dining rooms. Half bath/powder room easily accessible for guests. All appliances are included.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Centerra
1 Unit Available
15345 W JEFFERSON Street
15345 West Jefferson Street, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1818 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15345 W JEFFERSON Street in Goodyear. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
2463 N 138th Avenue
2463 North 138th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1900 sqft
Well located home on a corner lot. Easy access to Palm Valley elementary school, golf course, restaurants and shopping. Popular floor plan with lush back yard with island of grass. Fourth bedroom has double doors and can double as a den.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Centerra
1 Unit Available
15128 W GRANT Street
15128 West Grant Street, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2068 sqft
Home features a great floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Formal living room at entrance separate from family room. Eat in kitchen offers breakfast bar, pantry and plenty of cabinet and counter top space.
City Guide for Goodyear, AZ

"The trip across Arizona is just one oasis after another. You can just throw anything out and it will grow there. I like Arizona." (--Will Rogers)

In 2008, Goodyear, Arizona, was awarded the National Civic Leagues All-America City Award which makes sense, since its considered to be a beautiful and idyllic place to live in the American west. Goodyear is named after the Goodyear Tire company, because this is where the company used to own farmland on which they grew cotton for their tires. Now, the city is home to the Goodyear Ballpark, where professional baseball teams of the MLB come to have their spring training. Goodyear is one of the fastest growing towns in Arizona, and its not hard to see why. The area is a Phoenix suburb, so residents have access to the big city which is one of the best for shopping, dining, and entertainment in the whole country. However, when they want something quieter or a little more peaceful, they can retreat to their small town. Goodyear has lovely homes throughout, as well as excellent school districts, good shopping opportunities, and accessible transportation options. If you want to settle down in Phoenix, you might want to consider Goodyear. It has lots of great suburban amenities while offering access to Phoenix at much lower prices than the properties in Phoenix itself. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Goodyear, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Goodyear renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

