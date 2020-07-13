127 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Goodyear, AZ
238 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons
15385 W Fillmore St, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1022 sqft
At Christopher Todd Communities At Estrella Commons in Goodyear, AZ, we offer everything you need for a modern, worry-free lifestyle. You will be proud to call our stunning community home.
51 Units Available
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,235
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1384 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero Estrella Commons in Goodyear. View photos, descriptions and more!
5 Units Available
Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,189
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1162 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
26 Units Available
Palm Valley
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1382 sqft
Beautiful location on 16 acres, close to local freeways. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and garbage disposal. Luxury community features parking, pool, playground and clubhouse.
4 Units Available
Palm Valley West
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1221 sqft
Be the first to live in Goodyear's newest apartment community. Features a resort-style pool, gym, dog park and outdoor fire-pit lounge. Close to I-10 and Highway 303.
17 Units Available
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,328
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1244 sqft
Avilla Centerra Crossings is not your standard apartment community. Our deluxe one, two, and three bedroom homes in Goodyear, AZ, rent like an apartment but live like a single-family home.
7 Units Available
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1400 sqft
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry, central air conditioning, and fully equipped kitchens in a gated community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a sparkling pool, and proximity to I-10.
19 Units Available
Centerra
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,079
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cable-ready homes with walk-in closets, well-equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to a pool, playgrounds and a fitness center. This location is a six-minute drive from Festival Fields Park.
1 Unit Available
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$955
760 sqft
1701 N Palo Verde Drive Available 08/07/20 Tucked away Tranquility at Country Aire! - • Beautiful lush landscaping • Ceramic tile and hard floors • Central air and heating • Sparkling pool, covered gazebo and grills -- Brand new island grills
5 Units Available
Palm Valley
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,249
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1236 sqft
Elegant homes with full-size washer and dryers, 10-foot ceilings, and granite counters. Picnic on the on-site green space and walk along the trails. Hit the links at nearby Eagle's Nest Golf Club.
115 Units Available
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,260
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1245 sqft
Create the ideal modern life when you make Amiya your home. Located in close proximity to the flourishing Goodyear area, this community offers boutique luxury apartments that are without compare.
1 Unit Available
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$975
847 sqft
Welcome to Desert Green Villas, apartments closely located to dining, shopping and entertainment as well as near the Papago Freeway. This serene community is ready for you to call it your new home - check it out today!
1 Unit Available
Estrella Mountain Ranch
10895 S DREAMY Drive
10895 South Dreamy Drive, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1777 sqft
Whether you're here on vacation escaping the cold in your home state or you are between homes and just need a short term stay, this fully furnished home is an awesome short term rental.
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
2449 N 142nd Ave
2449 North 142nd Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
3065 sqft
Gorgeous home in Goodyear gated community! Warm and welcoming color palette flowing throughout. Living room has cozy fireplace and built in shelving. Kitchen is complete with breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
Wildflower Ranch
16041 W DESERT BLOOM Street
16041 West Desert Bloom Street, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1557 sqft
Come and enjoy this fabulous 4 bedroom home in a neighborhood with parks, corner lot and your own private pool, $100 pool service on top of the lease amount will be added, new carpet, fresh paint, new ceiling fans, tile in all the right places.
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
16154 W Devonshire Ave
16154 West Devonshire Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1922 sqft
16154 W Devonshire Ave Available 08/03/20 Location! Location! Location! Highly sought after area of Goodyear! - Available 8/3.
1 Unit Available
Estrella Mountain Ranch
11530 S MORNINGSIDE Drive
11530 Morningside Drive, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
2256 sqft
Spacious RENTAL includes pool and gardener !! NOT PET FRIENDLY3 bedroom plus den / office offers 2 bath and a pebbletech pool with water fall - corner lot - north south exposure and gorgeous mountain views - Popular spacious Jamaica model with
1 Unit Available
15067 W Melvin St
15067 West Melvin Street, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1872 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private pool! Excellent Goodyear location! - This home has brand new carpet and a fully applianced kitchen. Two bedrooms and a den (den has a closet).
1 Unit Available
Canyon Trails
250 N 166th Ln
250 North 166th Lane, Goodyear, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2682 sqft
5 bedroom 2 bath home with a fenced pool and spa in Canyon Trails is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 5 bedroom 2 bath home with a fenced in pool and spa on one level in Canyon Trails is available for immediate move in.
1 Unit Available
Pebblecreek
2986 N 147th Dr
2986 North 147th Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1269 sqft
Unfurnished in amenity rich Pebble Creek community in Goodyear! - Must be over 55 yrs of age as this is in the 55+ community of Pebble Creek. Popular (two masters) Doral model on corner lot.
9 Units Available
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
844 sqft
Kitchen with breakfast bar and all appliances. Hardwood and carpet floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include swimming pool, dog park, clubhouse and carport. Gym, hot tub and pets are welcome.
17 Units Available
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,040
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and balcony. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, gym, pool. Near Nexcare health care, grocery and local transit. Less than 20 miles from downtown Phoenix.
1 Unit Available
13018 W Avalon Dr
13018 West Avalon Drive, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1197 sqft
13018 W Avalon Dr Available 08/01/20 North Avondale Home - Split bedroom floor plan, vaulted ceilings, fans, master with dual sinks and walk in closet, backyard with patio.
1 Unit Available
1223 N Dysart Rd- 5
1223 North Dysart Road, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$750
660 sqft
22 unit Multi-Family Complex Single Level 22 Unit Multi-Family Complex
