/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
122 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Goodyear, AZ
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:27am
$
56 Units Available
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1159 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero Estrella Commons in Goodyear. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
Centerra
17 Units Available
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1107 sqft
Cable-ready homes with walk-in closets, well-equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to a pool, playgrounds and a fitness center. This location is a six-minute drive from Festival Fields Park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
$
Palm Valley West
2 Units Available
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1119 sqft
Be the first to live in Goodyear's newest apartment community. Features a resort-style pool, gym, dog park and outdoor fire-pit lounge. Close to I-10 and Highway 303.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
1 Unit Available
Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1162 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Palm Valley
22 Units Available
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1116 sqft
Beautiful location on 16 acres, close to local freeways. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and garbage disposal. Luxury community features parking, pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Palm Valley
4 Units Available
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
962 sqft
Elegant homes with full-size washer and dryers, 10-foot ceilings, and granite counters. Picnic on the on-site green space and walk along the trails. Hit the links at nearby Eagle's Nest Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
117 Units Available
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1136 sqft
Create the ideal modern life when you make Amiya your home. Located in close proximity to the flourishing Goodyear area, this community offers boutique luxury apartments that are without compare.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated October 21 at 06:23pm
19 Units Available
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
965 sqft
Avilla Centerra Crossings is not your standard apartment community. Our deluxe one, two, and three bedroom homes in Goodyear, AZ, rent like an apartment but live like a single-family home.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
16813 S 178TH Drive
16813 South 178th Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1375 sqft
Beautiful Seasonal Rental, Adult 55+ resort style living, Guard Gated Community with all amenities at CantaMia. Gorgeous 2 bedrooms, 2 baths plus 2 car garage.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
17830 W FAIRVIEW Street
17830 West Fairview Street, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1418 sqft
Beautifully furnished home in Guard Gated, Adult Community at CantaMia. Master Bedroom with Bath/ double sinks, nice size walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Guest Bedroom, full Bath plus a Den.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
17584 W FAIRVIEW Street
17584 West Fairview Street, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1220 sqft
Beautiful Adult resort style living, Guard Gated Community at CantaMia. Gorgeous all Furnished 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
13308 S 176TH Avenue
13308 South 176th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1420 sqft
Furnished Rental Available - Estrella Mountain Ranch - golfing, fishing, boating, hiking, biking, and right down the street from the Goodyear Spring Training Baseball Facility.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
17531 W CEDARWOOD Lane
17531 West Cedarwood Lane, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1418 sqft
Furnished and ready. Cute 2 bed 2 bath home with pool. Open kitchen with large island to great room and dining. Bedrooms split. Master with bed tile shower and walk in closet. Guest bedroom with bath adjacent. Screened in Az room.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
17728 W CEDARWOOD Lane
17728 West Cedarwood Lane, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1203 sqft
Furnished Rental in the Award Winning 55 Plus community of CantaMia.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Pebblecreek
1 Unit Available
3923 N 151ST Avenue
3923 North 151st Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1445 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath home with office nestled in Pebble Creek. Tile floors throughout. Open kitchen with granite and stainless appliances. Eat in kitchen open to great room. Den with desk and sitting furniture.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
2430 N 142ND Drive
2430 North 142nd Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2055 sqft
NOT available until April 1st, 2020. ***Need a FULLY FURNISHED rental? Owner pays all utilities but the electric! Only 1 Car can be in the garage as part is owner's storage. Single Story. 2 Bedroom PLUS Den. Golf course home nestle in Palm Valley.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Pebblecreek
1 Unit Available
15129 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue
15129 West Fairmount Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1445 sqft
VACATION RENTAL!! MAY 12TH 2020- OCTOBER 15TH 2020 - ELEGANT 2 BEDROOM PLUS A DEN IN DESIRABLE PEBBLECREEK, GOODYEAR, AZ - HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED WITH HIGH END FURNITURE - UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH BEAUTIFUL GRANITE COUNTERS - 2019 CUSTOM CABINETS -
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
2801 North Litchfield Road
2801 North Litchfield Road, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1048 sqft
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL 30 DAY MINIMUM. Comfort at its best in this vacationerï¿½??s 2 bedroom, 2 bath with vaulted ceilings throughout. This unit is a second story with balcony and garage below.
1 of 40
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
18075 W Saltsage Dr
18075 West Saltsage Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1761 sqft
Fully furnished home in 55+ Canta Mia community inside Estrella Mountain Ranch! - This awesome SOLAR home is located inside the guarded and gated age restricted community of Canta Mia.
1 of 15
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Pebblecreek
1 Unit Available
15580 W. Roanoke
15580 West Roanoke Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
1824 sqft
Tuscany Falls - Upgraded Newport Model - Upgraded Newport model located on golf course. Stunning Home with Spectacular Backyard.Stunning Home with Spectacular Backyard.Stunning Home with Spectacular Backyard.
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Pebblecreek
1 Unit Available
2201 N 163rd Dr
2201 North 163rd Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1894 sqft
Newport - Heated Pool - - Newport model with 2 bedrooms, Den, 2 bathrooms, 2 Car Garage + Golf Cart Garage. Located in Tuscany Falls, 5 mins from main Clubhouse.
1 of 19
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Pebblecreek
1 Unit Available
16948 W Palm Lane
16948 West Palm Lane, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1780 sqft
Villa in Tuscany Falls - Gorgeous new Villa in Tuscany Falls! Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, just around the corner from the new Oasis Pool.
1 of 16
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Pebblecreek
1 Unit Available
3691 N 153rd Ln
3691 North 153rd Lane, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1430 sqft
Augusta - 3 Month Minimum - - Walk to Eagles Nest Club House in just seconds! Corner lot with NE Facing covered Patio. Great Room w/42" Flat Screen TV, King Bed in Master w/27" flat screen TV, Queen Bed in Guest w/27" flat screen TV.
1 of 28
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Pebblecreek
1 Unit Available
15381 W Piccadilly Rd
15381 West Piccadilly Road, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1926 sqft
Palmera - - Gorgeous Golf Course home overlooking the #3 Fairway and Green at Eagles Nest Golf Course. No Pets. King Bed in Master w/42" TV, Queen in Guest Bed (no TV), Great Room w/52" TV & DVD Player.
Similar Pages
Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGoodyear 3 BedroomsGoodyear Accessible ApartmentsGoodyear Apartments under $1,000Goodyear Apartments under $1,100
Goodyear Apartments with BalconyGoodyear Apartments with GarageGoodyear Apartments with GymGoodyear Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGoodyear Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGoodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ