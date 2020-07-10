/
apartments with washer dryer
91 Apartments for rent in Goodyear, AZ with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
28 Units Available
Palm Valley
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1382 sqft
Beautiful location on 16 acres, close to local freeways. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and garbage disposal. Luxury community features parking, pool, playground and clubhouse.
Last updated July 10 at 06:26pm
8 Units Available
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry, central air conditioning, and fully equipped kitchens in a gated community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a sparkling pool, and proximity to I-10.
Last updated July 10 at 06:18pm
4 Units Available
Palm Valley West
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1221 sqft
Be the first to live in Goodyear's newest apartment community. Features a resort-style pool, gym, dog park and outdoor fire-pit lounge. Close to I-10 and Highway 303.
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
$
118 Units Available
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,260
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1245 sqft
Create the ideal modern life when you make Amiya your home. Located in close proximity to the flourishing Goodyear area, this community offers boutique luxury apartments that are without compare.
Last updated July 10 at 06:22pm
51 Units Available
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,235
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1384 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero Estrella Commons in Goodyear. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
$
246 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons
15385 W Fillmore St, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1022 sqft
At Christopher Todd Communities At Estrella Commons in Goodyear, AZ, we offer everything you need for a modern, worry-free lifestyle. You will be proud to call our stunning community home.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
19 Units Available
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,324
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1244 sqft
Avilla Centerra Crossings is not your standard apartment community. Our deluxe one, two, and three bedroom homes in Goodyear, AZ, rent like an apartment but live like a single-family home.
Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
19 Units Available
Centerra
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,079
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cable-ready homes with walk-in closets, well-equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to a pool, playgrounds and a fitness center. This location is a six-minute drive from Festival Fields Park.
Last updated July 6 at 11:24pm
1 Unit Available
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$955
760 sqft
1701 N Palo Verde Drive Available 08/07/20 Tucked away Tranquility at Country Aire! - • Beautiful lush landscaping • Ceramic tile and hard floors • Central air and heating • Sparkling pool, covered gazebo and grills -- Brand new island grills
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
6 Units Available
Palm Valley
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,249
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1236 sqft
Elegant homes with full-size washer and dryers, 10-foot ceilings, and granite counters. Picnic on the on-site green space and walk along the trails. Hit the links at nearby Eagle's Nest Golf Club.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
3 Units Available
Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,189
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1162 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Estrella Mountain Ranch
17830 W FAIRVIEW Street
17830 West Fairview Street, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1418 sqft
Beautifully furnished home in Guard Gated, Adult Community at CantaMia. Master Bedroom with Bath/ double sinks, nice size walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Guest Bedroom, full Bath plus a Den.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Estrella Mountain Ranch
16813 S 178TH Drive
16813 South 178th Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1375 sqft
Beautiful Seasonal Rental, Adult 55+ resort style living, Guard Gated Community with all amenities at CantaMia. Gorgeous 2 bedrooms, 2 baths plus 2 car garage.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Estrella Mountain Ranch
17584 W FAIRVIEW Street
17584 West Fairview Street, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1220 sqft
Beautiful Adult resort style living, Guard Gated Community at CantaMia. Gorgeous all Furnished 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Canyon Trails
16438 W La Ventilla Way
16438 West La Ventilla Way, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2270 sqft
This beautiful FULLY FURNISHED RENTS FOR ONE MONTH OR MORE.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
15067 W Melvin St
15067 West Melvin Street, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1872 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private pool! Excellent Goodyear location! - This home has brand new carpet and a fully applianced kitchen. Two bedrooms and a den (den has a closet).
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Canyon Trails
16632 W FILLMORE Street
16632 West Fillmore Street, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location! Open floor plan with eat in the kitchen. Covered patio off the kitchen. Loft over looks the great room. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Cottonflower
1507 S 171ST Lane
1507 South 171st Lane, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1527 sqft
Immaculate 4 bedroom, 2 bath energy star certified home with 2 x 6 construction. 18 x 18 tile. Vinyl Plank in bedrooms. Kitchen overlooks a large great room with 10 foot ceilings.
Results within 1 mile of Goodyear
Last updated July 10 at 06:06pm
8 Units Available
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
844 sqft
Kitchen with breakfast bar and all appliances. Hardwood and carpet floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include swimming pool, dog park, clubhouse and carport. Gym, hot tub and pets are welcome.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Litchfield Park
295 S DESERT Avenue
295 Desert Avenue, Litchfield Park, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1981 sqft
COMPLETELY Renovated townhouse in desirable Old Litchfield Park.
Last updated July 24 at 10:21pm
1 Unit Available
Litchfield Park
14200 W Village Parkway
14200 West Village Parkway, Litchfield Park, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1484 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newer 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage town home, in the beautiful community of Cachet at the Wigwam. Kitchen features upgraded cabinets,quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This spacious one level home has carpet and tile throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Goodyear
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
12 Units Available
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,135
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1071 sqft
Walking distance to Gateway Pavilions shops and restaurants, with ready access to I-10. These one- to three-bedroom units have bright interiors with in-unit W/D and upgraded counters. Open-concept floor plan. Playground, fire pit, spa, BBQs.
Last updated July 10 at 04:20pm
5 Units Available
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd, Avondale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1034 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Sedona Peaks is proud to offer resort-style apartments in Avondale, Arizona, with scenic, breathtaking views of the Estrella Mountain Range. In unit laundry offered in all units.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
14 Units Available
Harbor Shores
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1188 sqft
Your desert oasis awaits! Experience an unparalleled lifestyle at Zinc Apartments in Avondale.
