64 Apartments for rent in Goodyear, AZ with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Goodyear renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
$
56 Units Available
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,235
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1384 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero Estrella Commons in Goodyear. View photos, descriptions and more!
Centerra
18 Units Available
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,074
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cable-ready homes with walk-in closets, well-equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to a pool, playgrounds and a fitness center. This location is a six-minute drive from Festival Fields Park.
3 Units Available
Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,189
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1162 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
$
Palm Valley
25 Units Available
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,135
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1382 sqft
Beautiful location on 16 acres, close to local freeways. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and garbage disposal. Luxury community features parking, pool, playground and clubhouse.
$
Palm Valley West
4 Units Available
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,120
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1119 sqft
Be the first to live in Goodyear's newest apartment community. Features a resort-style pool, gym, dog park and outdoor fire-pit lounge. Close to I-10 and Highway 303.
$
117 Units Available
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1245 sqft
Create the ideal modern life when you make Amiya your home. Located in close proximity to the flourishing Goodyear area, this community offers boutique luxury apartments that are without compare.

Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
1682 N 144th Drive
1682 North 144th Drive, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2208 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with den/office, single story home located in the gated community right next to Lifetime Fitness. Open floorplan, gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, large island, gas stove, and all the stainless steel appliances.

Pebblecreek
1 Unit Available
3027 N 164TH Avenue
3027 North 164th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2541 sqft
Beautiful home with lots of extras! 2 bedrooms, each with connected bath. Formal living room separated from Great Room Floor Plan with family, kitchen, dining rooms. Half bath/powder room easily accessible for guests. All appliances are included.

Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
13308 S 176TH Avenue
13308 South 176th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1420 sqft
Furnished Rental Available - Estrella Mountain Ranch - golfing, fishing, boating, hiking, biking, and right down the street from the Goodyear Spring Training Baseball Facility.

Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
10895 S DREAMY Drive
10895 South Dreamy Drive, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1777 sqft
Whether you're here on vacation escaping the cold in your home state or you are between homes and just need a short term stay, this fully furnished home is an awesome short term rental.

Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
17665 W AGAVE Road
17665 West Agave Road, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1844 sqft
Your new home away from home for a relaxing or action packed vacation. Great home in Estrella Mountain Ranch in Goodyear. Nice open floor plan, covered patio with a no maintenance backyard Appliances included washer and dryer & refrigerator.

Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
17430 W ARROYO Way
17430 West Arroyo Way, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1802 sqft
Lovely 3 bed, 2 bath property located in Estrella Mountain Ranch! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light. Ceiling fans and wood shutters throughout. Tile in all the right places.

Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
10823 S DREAMY Drive
10823 South Dreamy Drive, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
1800 sqft
Available Sept 1st,19. Villa Lux offers most desirable LOCATION - South Lake Views by front door. Fully furnished for relaxing VACATION or convenient short term rental.

Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
18131 W CANYON Lane
18131 West Canyon Lane, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1359 sqft
Everything you need to enjoy the Estrella Community. Tile floors through out. Eat in Kitchen open to dining and great room. 2 bedroom with queen beds. Master bedroom with full master bath walk in closet.

Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
2801 North Litchfield Road
2801 North Litchfield Road, Goodyear, AZ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1048 sqft
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL 30 DAY MINIMUM. Comfort at its best in this vacationerï¿½??s 2 bedroom, 2 bath with vaulted ceilings throughout. This unit is a second story with balcony and garage below.

Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
17854 W Buckhorn Dr
17854 West Buckhorn Drive, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
2218 sqft
- Beautiful Home in Estrella Mountain Ranch - Goodyear, AZ - AVAILABLE TO SHOW AFTER 6/18/18 - Gorgeous home with lots of room. Three bedrooms plus a den for a fourth bedroom if needed. Large living room, large family room open to kitchen.

Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
18545 W Paseo Way
18545 West Paseo Way, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1578 sqft
18545 W Paseo Way Available 07/01/20 Incredible community amenities Estrella Mountain Ranch in Goodyear! - ** Occupied...

Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
18075 W Saltsage Dr
18075 West Saltsage Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1761 sqft
Fully furnished home in 55+ Canta Mia community inside Estrella Mountain Ranch! - This awesome SOLAR home is located inside the guarded and gated age restricted community of Canta Mia.

Estrella Mountain Ranch
1 Unit Available
17950 W Cedarwood Ln
17950 West Cedarwood Lane, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1375 sqft
ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY 55+ Practically new, neutrally finished, and ready for immediate move in! This gated and private oasis escapes the hustle and bustle of everyday life offering you the opportunity to relax in your new home or take in the
14 Units Available
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,005
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1235 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and balcony. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, gym, pool. Near Nexcare health care, grocery and local transit. Less than 20 miles from downtown Phoenix.
15 Units Available
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
844 sqft
Kitchen with breakfast bar and all appliances. Hardwood and carpet floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include swimming pool, dog park, clubhouse and carport. Gym, hot tub and pets are welcome.

Litchfield Park
1 Unit Available
14200 W Village Parkway
14200 West Village Parkway, Litchfield Park, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1484 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newer 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage town home, in the beautiful community of Cachet at the Wigwam. Kitchen features upgraded cabinets,quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This spacious one level home has carpet and tile throughout.
32 Units Available
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,084
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to I-10, with easy access to downtown. Units offer dishwasher, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and ceiling fans. Community includes pool, parking, gym, hot tub and clubhouse.
48 Units Available
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$964
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1311 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! You've found the perfect place with luxurious apartment features and a community bursting with amenities.
City Guide for Goodyear, AZ

"The trip across Arizona is just one oasis after another. You can just throw anything out and it will grow there. I like Arizona." (--Will Rogers)

In 2008, Goodyear, Arizona, was awarded the National Civic Leagues All-America City Award which makes sense, since its considered to be a beautiful and idyllic place to live in the American west. Goodyear is named after the Goodyear Tire company, because this is where the company used to own farmland on which they grew cotton for their tires. Now, the city is home to the Goodyear Ballpark, where professional baseball teams of the MLB come to have their spring training. Goodyear is one of the fastest growing towns in Arizona, and its not hard to see why. The area is a Phoenix suburb, so residents have access to the big city which is one of the best for shopping, dining, and entertainment in the whole country. However, when they want something quieter or a little more peaceful, they can retreat to their small town. Goodyear has lovely homes throughout, as well as excellent school districts, good shopping opportunities, and accessible transportation options. If you want to settle down in Phoenix, you might want to consider Goodyear. It has lots of great suburban amenities while offering access to Phoenix at much lower prices than the properties in Phoenix itself. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Goodyear, AZ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Goodyear renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

