106 Apartments for rent in Goodyear, AZ with parking

City Guide for Goodyear, AZ

"The trip across Arizona is just one oasis after another. You can just throw anything out and it will grow there. I like Arizona." (--Will Rogers)

In 2008, Goodyear, Arizona, was awarded the National Civic Leagues All-America City Award which makes sense, since its considered to be a beautiful and idyllic place to live in the American west. Goodyear is named after the Goodyear Tire company, because this is where the company used to own farmland on which they grew cotton for their tires. Now, the city is home to the Goodyear Ballpark, where professional baseball teams of the MLB come to have their spring training. Goodyear is one of the fastest growing towns in Arizona, and its not hard to see why. The area is a Phoenix suburb, so residents have access to the big city which is one of the best for shopping, dining, and entertainment in the whole country. However, when they want something quieter or a little more peaceful, they can retreat to their small town. Goodyear has lovely homes throughout, as well as excellent school districts, good shopping opportunities, and accessible transportation options. If you want to settle down in Phoenix, you might want to consider Goodyear. It has lots of great suburban amenities while offering access to Phoenix at much lower prices than the properties in Phoenix itself. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Goodyear, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Goodyear apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

