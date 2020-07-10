All apartments in Tacoma
Location

860 South Mullen Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
parking
garage
860 S. Mullen Street Available 06/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom home in NE Tacoma - Beautiful 2 story contemporary style 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Hardwood floors throughout lower level. Newly installed carpet in bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings. Skylights. Freshly painted interior. Updated light fixtures. Formal dining room. Breakfast nook in kitchen. Roomy kitchen with ample cabinets and counter tops. French doors lead to the covered deck. Interior laundry with washer and dryer provided. Extra storage space in garage. Located on a charming street with pleasant curb appeal. Deposit- $2000

(RLNE5816136)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

