860 South Mullen Street, Tacoma, WA 98405 Central Tacoma
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
860 S. Mullen Street Available 06/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom home in NE Tacoma - Beautiful 2 story contemporary style 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Hardwood floors throughout lower level. Newly installed carpet in bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings. Skylights. Freshly painted interior. Updated light fixtures. Formal dining room. Breakfast nook in kitchen. Roomy kitchen with ample cabinets and counter tops. French doors lead to the covered deck. Interior laundry with washer and dryer provided. Extra storage space in garage. Located on a charming street with pleasant curb appeal. Deposit- $2000
(RLNE5816136)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 860 S. Mullen Street have any available units?
860 S. Mullen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 860 S. Mullen Street have?
Some of 860 S. Mullen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 S. Mullen Street currently offering any rent specials?
860 S. Mullen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.