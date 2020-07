Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub sauna cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport

Quiet Community in Tacoma



Monterra Apartment Homes are conveniently located just south of Tacoma, Washington. Find comfort in relaxing in our indoor/ outdoor swimming pools, hot tub and sauna. If relaxing isn’t on your agenda, you can energize yourself with a full workout in our fitness center! The clubhouse is perfect for enjoying refreshments and socializing with your neighbors.



As if that wasn’t enough, our great location is secluded, yet convenient. Shopping, parks, schools, freeways and a straight shot to JBLM! — you name it, it’s all within minutes from Monterra Apartment Homes.