Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:35 AM

Albers Mill Lofts

1821 Dock St · (253) 252-5982
Location

1821 Dock St, Tacoma, WA 98402
New Tacoma

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0505 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,442

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1266 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Albers Mill Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
media room
accessible
elevator
pool
basketball court
business center
carport
clubhouse
hot tub
package receiving
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Albers Mill Lofts comprises a collection of distinct lofts for lease in the historic Albers Mill building located on the Esplanade along the Thea Foss Waterway and adjacent to the striking 509 Bridge + Museum of Glass. Surrounded by museums, industry, and an abundance of architectural and natural beauty, this is easily one of Tacoma's most intriguing and sought after neighborhoods. Each loft is unique in design; offering a variety of urban characteristics and open-space floor plans. All of our lofts have wood and/or polished concrete floors, exposed wood beams, steel features, brick walls, high 15-20 ft. ceilings, and many more interesting design elements throughout. You will be amazed when you experience authentic loft living unlike anywhere else in Washington. Enjoy amenities of convenience and luxury unique to the Albers Mill Lofts experience. ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $250-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $99 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Carport: $50/month. Covered lot. Covered and uncovered parking - $95/month. Guest parking off street. Surface lot. Covered and uncovered parking - $95/month. Guest parking off street.
Storage Details: Storage units: $40/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Albers Mill Lofts have any available units?
Albers Mill Lofts has a unit available for $2,442 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does Albers Mill Lofts have?
Some of Albers Mill Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Albers Mill Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Albers Mill Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Albers Mill Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Albers Mill Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Albers Mill Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Albers Mill Lofts offers parking.
Does Albers Mill Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Albers Mill Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Albers Mill Lofts have a pool?
Yes, Albers Mill Lofts has a pool.
Does Albers Mill Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, Albers Mill Lofts has accessible units.
Does Albers Mill Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Albers Mill Lofts has units with dishwashers.
