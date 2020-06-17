Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym parking cc payments e-payments internet access media room accessible elevator pool basketball court business center carport clubhouse hot tub package receiving

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Albers Mill Lofts comprises a collection of distinct lofts for lease in the historic Albers Mill building located on the Esplanade along the Thea Foss Waterway and adjacent to the striking 509 Bridge + Museum of Glass. Surrounded by museums, industry, and an abundance of architectural and natural beauty, this is easily one of Tacoma's most intriguing and sought after neighborhoods. Each loft is unique in design; offering a variety of urban characteristics and open-space floor plans. All of our lofts have wood and/or polished concrete floors, exposed wood beams, steel features, brick walls, high 15-20 ft. ceilings, and many more interesting design elements throughout. You will be amazed when you experience authentic loft living unlike anywhere else in Washington. Enjoy amenities of convenience and luxury unique to the Albers Mill Lofts experience. ...