Tacoma, WA
1811 Court G
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:35 AM

1811 Court G

1811 Court G · No Longer Available
Location

1811 Court G, Tacoma, WA 98405
New Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand-new 2br 2ba
Features:
1080 Sqft
Master Bedroom
Washer & Dryer
Guest Room
Single Car Garage
Walk-in closet
VIEW!

Amenities Included:
Sewer and Water

Pet Policy: No pets Allowed
No smoking inside the unit or gargage

*Close to downtown Tacoma, schools, hospitals, community parks

Bronze fixtures, Large closet space, storage space, stylish cabinetry, ductless-heat, Quartz counter tops, hardwood floors.

Our lease terms are 1-2 years.

Please make an appointment for a viewing.

(RLNE4832064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 Court G have any available units?
1811 Court G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1811 Court G have?
Some of 1811 Court G's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 Court G currently offering any rent specials?
1811 Court G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 Court G pet-friendly?
Yes, 1811 Court G is pet friendly.
Does 1811 Court G offer parking?
Yes, 1811 Court G offers parking.
Does 1811 Court G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1811 Court G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 Court G have a pool?
No, 1811 Court G does not have a pool.
Does 1811 Court G have accessible units?
No, 1811 Court G does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 Court G have units with dishwashers?
No, 1811 Court G does not have units with dishwashers.
