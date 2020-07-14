All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like
The Pacifica.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
The Pacifica
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:04 AM

The Pacifica

4275 S Pine St · (833) 300-0425
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
South Tacoma
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4275 S Pine St, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit A101 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit B605 · Avail. now

$1,378

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit A207 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,427

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit B409 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,427

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit B608 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,467

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit B314 · Avail. Jul 27

$2,078

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Pacifica.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
conference room
internet access
We are now offering touchless tours by appointment only! Please contact us today to schedule your appointment!

Welcome to The Pacifica Apartments, the beautiful and highly rewarding end to your home hunting adventure! We are an inviting and friendly rental community offering a wonderful selection of apartments in Tacoma, WA. Our homes sport studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plans, and come complete with tons of amenities designed to take your comfort to the next level. Pets allowed.

Living at The Pacifica Apartments kickstarts all kinds of possibilities. As a resident of our upscale community, you can easily explore the nearby Tacoma Mall or hop onto I-5 and drive wherever you need to smoothly. Commuting to Tacoma Community College, the McChord Air Force Base, Swan Creek Park, Cheney Stadium, or Tacoma Dome will take no more than 20 minutes. Even better, you can also effortlessly make your way to Lakewood or Parkland.

Naturally, as exciting as the day can get, nothing quite compar

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Restrictions: Rottweiler, Doberman Pinscher, Pit Bull Terrier | Staffordshire Terrier, Chow, Presa Canarias, Akita, Alaskan Malamutes, Wolf-Hybrid, or any mix thereof.
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: $45/month, Parking Garage: $85/month. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage Space: $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Pacifica have any available units?
The Pacifica has 9 units available starting at $1,260 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does The Pacifica have?
Some of The Pacifica's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Pacifica currently offering any rent specials?
The Pacifica is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Pacifica pet-friendly?
Yes, The Pacifica is pet friendly.
Does The Pacifica offer parking?
Yes, The Pacifica offers parking.
Does The Pacifica have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Pacifica offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Pacifica have a pool?
Yes, The Pacifica has a pool.
Does The Pacifica have accessible units?
No, The Pacifica does not have accessible units.
Does The Pacifica have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Pacifica has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
Alder Court
3105 South 47th Street
Tacoma, WA 98409
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E
Tacoma, WA 98445
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Nantucket Gate
11302 10th Avenue Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98445

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 BedroomsTacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly PlacesTacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth EndNew TacomaNorth EndCentral TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical CollegeUniversity of Puget SoundShoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus