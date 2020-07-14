Valley Vista

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $44 per applicant
Deposit: $250 OAC
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions; 50 lbs weight limit
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions, weight limit 25 lbs
Parking Details: Parking Lot.