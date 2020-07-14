Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park accessible parking 24hr gym 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill courtyard e-payments guest parking online portal smoke-free community trash valet valet service

Welcome home to Valley Vista Apartments in historic Tacoma, WA. Our conveniently located apartment home community is in the heart of Pierce County just off I-5. With easy access to Mount Rainier, fine dining, great shopping, and the Pierce Transit system, let Valley Vista be your gateway to fun and excitement in Tacoma.