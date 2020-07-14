All apartments in Tacoma
Valley Vista
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:34 PM

Valley Vista

6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd · (253) 300-1338
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit B57 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit D088 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit D080 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Valley Vista.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
accessible
parking
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
valet service
Welcome home to Valley Vista Apartments in historic Tacoma, WA. Our conveniently located apartment home community is in the heart of Pierce County just off I-5. With easy access to Mount Rainier, fine dining, great shopping, and the Pierce Transit system, let Valley Vista be your gateway to fun and excitement in Tacoma.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $44 per applicant
Deposit: $250 OAC
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions; 50 lbs weight limit
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions, weight limit 25 lbs
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Valley Vista have any available units?
Valley Vista has 5 units available starting at $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does Valley Vista have?
Some of Valley Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Valley Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Valley Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Valley Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Valley Vista is pet friendly.
Does Valley Vista offer parking?
Yes, Valley Vista offers parking.
Does Valley Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Valley Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Valley Vista have a pool?
No, Valley Vista does not have a pool.
Does Valley Vista have accessible units?
Yes, Valley Vista has accessible units.
Does Valley Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Valley Vista has units with dishwashers.
