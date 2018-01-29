All apartments in Seattle
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:22 PM

989 21st Ave.

989 21st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

989 21st Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
guest suite
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
989 21st Ave. Available 12/09/19 Fantastic 3 Bedroom Home w/Garage in Great Seattle Location!! - This is a beautiful home with high-end finishes & expansive Cascade view! Amenities include: exotic hardwood floors, wood wrapped windows, cozy gas fireplace and washer and dryer. The elegant gourmet kitchen features stainless appliances, serving bar and formal dining area. Downstairs bedroom with private bath is a perfect family room or guest suite. Parking: there is a large one car garage PLUS 1 parking spot in front of garage. All other parking is street parking. Make an appointment to see this fabulous home today! Please do not disturb current tenants.

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

FOR APPLICANTS ON CITY OF SEATTLE PROPERTIES:

Per Seattles Fair Chance Ordinance, SMC 14.09, landlords, property managers, screening companies etc. are prohibited from requiring disclosure or asking about criminal history. We will not pull criminal history on any applicants for Seattle properties, therefore we will not reject an applicant or take adverse action based on arrest records, conviction records or criminal history, except for sex offender registry information. However, we may only take adverse action in regards to sex registry information if the conviction occurred when the person was an adult and only if there are legitimate business reasons as described in subsection 14.09.025.A.3, 14.025.A.4 and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

SEATTLE PROPERTY MOVE IN COSTS: Security deposit, pet deposits, non-refundable fees and last months rent may be paid in installments per Seattle Municipal Code 7.24.

(RLNE5292485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 989 21st Ave. have any available units?
989 21st Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 989 21st Ave. have?
Some of 989 21st Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 989 21st Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
989 21st Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 989 21st Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 989 21st Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 989 21st Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 989 21st Ave. does offer parking.
Does 989 21st Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 989 21st Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 989 21st Ave. have a pool?
No, 989 21st Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 989 21st Ave. have accessible units?
No, 989 21st Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 989 21st Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 989 21st Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
