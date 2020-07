Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Upper Rainer Beach House Available for Rent - Fabulous 7 bedroom 4 bathroom house available with sweeping views of Lake Washington and Cascade Mountains. The interior has been recently updated with new flooring, paint and appliances. Perfect for a large family or mother-in-law quarters. Please call or email if interested in setting up a time to tour.



(RLNE5166836)