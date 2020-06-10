All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:22 AM

9750 8th Ave NW Unit B

9750 8th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

9750 8th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Greenwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
9750 8th Ave NW Unit B Available 06/01/20 Greenwood Townhouse Ready for You to Call Home - *Due to coronavirus, we are unable to show occupied properties. A virtual/video tour will be provided soon. Please use "contact us" icon to ask any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience!*

www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals
Spacious townhouse with sweet, low maintenance, small front yard. Entry level offers bedroom, bathroom and garage access with additional storage. On the 2nd level, you will find an open-concept kitchen, dining area and living room with new hardwood floors featuring two-tone detailing Relax with the cozy gas fireplace, surrounded by a large wooden mantle and TV nook. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, an island and a large pantry with lots of cabinetry. Guest bathroom off of the kitchen and a balcony to enjoy the moonlight.
On the third level, you will find high ceilings in both of the two bedrooms and bathroom. Convenient access to the washer and drier in-between both bedrooms. Balcony in master bedroom perfect for enjoying sunny days.
Stairs and all bedrooms have new carpet.
Nearby schools include Whitman Middle School, Christ The King School and Greenwood Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Quality Food Center, Ukraine International Foods and A1 Hop Shop 104th. Nearby coffee includes Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Patty's Eggnest, Papa Murphy's and Panda Express. Nearby parks include Sandel Playground, Carkeek Park and Blue Ridge Circle.
Great proximity to North Seattle College. Easy access to downtown via Aurora.

Bus routes: 28x, 40
Transit Score - 53
Bike Score - 57

~ See rental criteria posted with unit photos
~12-month minimum lease required.
~All utilities are tenants responsibilities.
~Landscaping and yard care is tenants responsibilities.
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.
www.mapleleafmgt.com
~1 medium- small Pet (less than 25lbs) on case by case, negotiable with pet screening and monthly pet rent of $50/month will apply
~This property is non-smoking - no cigarettes, no vaping, no E-cigs, etc.
~Call today to schedule your viewing appointment.
www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals

(RLNE3948132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9750 8th Ave NW Unit B have any available units?
9750 8th Ave NW Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9750 8th Ave NW Unit B have?
Some of 9750 8th Ave NW Unit B's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9750 8th Ave NW Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
9750 8th Ave NW Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9750 8th Ave NW Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 9750 8th Ave NW Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 9750 8th Ave NW Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 9750 8th Ave NW Unit B offers parking.
Does 9750 8th Ave NW Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9750 8th Ave NW Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9750 8th Ave NW Unit B have a pool?
No, 9750 8th Ave NW Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 9750 8th Ave NW Unit B have accessible units?
No, 9750 8th Ave NW Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 9750 8th Ave NW Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 9750 8th Ave NW Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
