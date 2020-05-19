9515 32nd Ave NE

Amenities

Short term Lease offered- Fantastic Meadowbrook Home - This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house features a large gourmet kitchen with and open concept to the large living room with a cozy gas stove. There is a formal dining area and a second living room for extra entertaining space. The master bedroom is perched high above the sweeping garden views of the spacious yard. There is an extra room off of the kitchen that could be used as an office or hobby room. The large backyard features beds for gardening, large mature trees and plenty of space to enjoy nature. Short commute to UW or downtown.



~Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (www.MapleLeafMgt.com) to schedule a viewing through our guest card system and please include your email and cell number in your response.

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month

~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

~Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

~Utilities paid by tenant

~Lease available 2/15/2020-6/30/2020



