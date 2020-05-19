All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 9515 32nd Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
9515 32nd Ave NE
Last updated February 17 2020 at 3:05 PM

9515 32nd Ave NE

9515 32nd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9515 32nd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Meadowbrook

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Short term Lease offered- Fantastic Meadowbrook Home - This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house features a large gourmet kitchen with and open concept to the large living room with a cozy gas stove. There is a formal dining area and a second living room for extra entertaining space. The master bedroom is perched high above the sweeping garden views of the spacious yard. There is an extra room off of the kitchen that could be used as an office or hobby room. The large backyard features beds for gardening, large mature trees and plenty of space to enjoy nature. Short commute to UW or downtown.

~Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (www.MapleLeafMgt.com) to schedule a viewing through our guest card system and please include your email and cell number in your response.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month
~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.
~Utilities paid by tenant
~Lease available 2/15/2020-6/30/2020

(RLNE3322615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9515 32nd Ave NE have any available units?
9515 32nd Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 9515 32nd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
9515 32nd Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9515 32nd Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9515 32nd Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 9515 32nd Ave NE offer parking?
No, 9515 32nd Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 9515 32nd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9515 32nd Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9515 32nd Ave NE have a pool?
No, 9515 32nd Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 9515 32nd Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 9515 32nd Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 9515 32nd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9515 32nd Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9515 32nd Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9515 32nd Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beryl
1200 E Pike St
Seattle, WA 98122
Olympus
2801 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
624 Yale
624 Yale Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Packard Building
1530 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Nors
5253 15th Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Aperture On Fifth
206 5th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Astro
315 1st Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Valdok
1701 Northwest 56th Street
Seattle, WA 98107

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University