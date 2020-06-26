9508 Ravenna Ave NE #106

Amenities

Cute Meadowbrook Condo - Enjoy the peace and quiet of this ground-floor condo. Plenty of cupboard and counter space in a kitchen that opens up to dining area and spacious living room with a tiled wood-burning fireplace. Oversized windows look out onto a green landscape, adding wonderful privacy. Attached patio is perfect for outdoor furniture and grill. Nearby express transportation routes to Downtown, Lake Union, First Hill, and the University District. Easy access to interstate and highway to east side. Close to Wedgwood, Maple Leaf, Northgate and Lake City businesses.



Visit www.mapleleafmgt.com for complete application criteria.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant.

~One parking spot (#19) is included.

~$100 month for water/sewer/garbage.

~Electricity is tenant's responsibility.

~No application accepted until the potential tenants have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management representative.

~12-month lease minimum (renewable).

~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

~No smoking anywhere on the premises.

~Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Pet rent will apply.

~Available Sept 1.



