950 N 96th St

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great Singale Family House for Rent - Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath house in fabulous Greenwood neighborhood. In the kitchen you'll find stainless steel appliances which compliment the beautiful granite countertops. The open floor plan and gas fireplace provide an inviting and cozy space during the fall evenings. An attached one car garage will provide convenience and plenty of extra storage space. Washer and Dryer included! Available furnished or unfurnished. This wonderful townhouse offers great access to downtown Seattle, Amazon/South Lake Union, I-5, I-99, restaurants, bus lines and shopping. Conveniently located near Greenlake, North Seattle College, Northwest Hospital and Northgate Mall. One cat or small dog allowed. 3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths in 1650 Sq. Ft.

Vaulted Ceilings and Lots of Large Windows for Natural Light

Generous Lighting Throughout for Year-round Brightness

Beautiful Dark Hardwood and Tile Flooring Throughout

Rare 2 FULL Baths, LARGE 3/4 Bath and Guest Bath Fully Tiled w/Granite Slab Vanities

Open Concept Kitchen, Living and Dining Area w/ Balcony and Bay Window Bench Seat

Modern Gourmet Kitchen w/ Stainless Appliances and Gas Range

Granite Slab Counters, Ample Cabinets and Breakfast Bar

Gorgeous Guest Bath w/ Glass Vessel Sink

Cozy Gas Fireplace w/ Tile Surround

Master Suite w/Tons of Natural Light and Full Bath w/Separate Walk-in Shower and Soaking Tub

Second Bedroom or Office w/Tons of Natural Light and Private Bath

Private Guest Bedroom w/ Bath on Main Floor w/ Private Access to Fully Fenced Patio

High Capacity Front-Loading Washer and Dryer

One-car Garage w/ Space for Storage

86 Walk Score: Very Walkable - Most Errands Accomplished on Foot



BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED. MINIMUM ASKING CREDIT SCORE:680 WITH NO EVICTION AND COLLECTION. INCOME:3X OVER RENT BEFORE TAX. 12 month lease. To move in, required 1st month rent plus holding deposit - holding deposit equal to 1 months rent - Must have good rental and credit history, no Marijuana user.



(RLNE4508442)