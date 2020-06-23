All apartments in Seattle
950 N 96th St
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

950 N 96th St

950 North 96th Street · No Longer Available
Location

950 North 96th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great Singale Family House for Rent - Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath house in fabulous Greenwood neighborhood. In the kitchen you'll find stainless steel appliances which compliment the beautiful granite countertops. The open floor plan and gas fireplace provide an inviting and cozy space during the fall evenings. An attached one car garage will provide convenience and plenty of extra storage space. Washer and Dryer included! Available furnished or unfurnished. This wonderful townhouse offers great access to downtown Seattle, Amazon/South Lake Union, I-5, I-99, restaurants, bus lines and shopping. Conveniently located near Greenlake, North Seattle College, Northwest Hospital and Northgate Mall. One cat or small dog allowed. 3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths in 1650 Sq. Ft.
Vaulted Ceilings and Lots of Large Windows for Natural Light
Generous Lighting Throughout for Year-round Brightness
Beautiful Dark Hardwood and Tile Flooring Throughout
Rare 2 FULL Baths, LARGE 3/4 Bath and Guest Bath Fully Tiled w/Granite Slab Vanities
Open Concept Kitchen, Living and Dining Area w/ Balcony and Bay Window Bench Seat
Modern Gourmet Kitchen w/ Stainless Appliances and Gas Range
Granite Slab Counters, Ample Cabinets and Breakfast Bar
Gorgeous Guest Bath w/ Glass Vessel Sink
Cozy Gas Fireplace w/ Tile Surround
Master Suite w/Tons of Natural Light and Full Bath w/Separate Walk-in Shower and Soaking Tub
Second Bedroom or Office w/Tons of Natural Light and Private Bath
Private Guest Bedroom w/ Bath on Main Floor w/ Private Access to Fully Fenced Patio
High Capacity Front-Loading Washer and Dryer
One-car Garage w/ Space for Storage
86 Walk Score: Very Walkable - Most Errands Accomplished on Foot

BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED. MINIMUM ASKING CREDIT SCORE:680 WITH NO EVICTION AND COLLECTION. INCOME:3X OVER RENT BEFORE TAX. 12 month lease. To move in, required 1st month rent plus holding deposit - holding deposit equal to 1 months rent - Must have good rental and credit history, no Marijuana user.

(RLNE4508442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 N 96th St have any available units?
950 N 96th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 950 N 96th St have?
Some of 950 N 96th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 N 96th St currently offering any rent specials?
950 N 96th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 N 96th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 950 N 96th St is pet friendly.
Does 950 N 96th St offer parking?
Yes, 950 N 96th St does offer parking.
Does 950 N 96th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 950 N 96th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 N 96th St have a pool?
No, 950 N 96th St does not have a pool.
Does 950 N 96th St have accessible units?
No, 950 N 96th St does not have accessible units.
Does 950 N 96th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 950 N 96th St does not have units with dishwashers.
