948 Hiawatha Place South

Modern DETATCHED home with air conditioning built in 2014 in cool urban neighborhood minutes from downtown!



Spacious, light-filled, and quiet home set back from the street, complete with outdoor lighting, natural gas line for bbq, and cozy gas fireplace!



Stainless appliances and gas range in the kitchen, tankless water heater and laundry room. 3 bedroom house with 2 walk-in closets, a bonus room, and 2.5 baths means plenty of room for everyone!



Easy commuter access to all of Seattle and the east side by car, bus, or bike! Walking distance to parks, restaurants, and stadiums.



Unrestricted street parking. If desired, secured garage parking is available from the apartment complex next door.



Professionally managed by highly rated Sagareus Real Estate - Enjoy simple online rent payment & quick and friendly response to maintenance requests!



3 bed, 2.5 ba - 1730 sqft

Parking Available - $100/mo (across the street at the apartment building)

All Pets Welcome - Limit of 2 pet with $50/mo pet rent

Resident to pay utilities directly