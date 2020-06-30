All apartments in Seattle
948 Hiawatha Place South
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:20 AM

948 Hiawatha Place South

948 Hiawatha Place South · No Longer Available
Location

948 Hiawatha Place South, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Modern DETATCHED home with air conditioning built in 2014 in cool urban neighborhood minutes from downtown!

Spacious, light-filled, and quiet home set back from the street, complete with outdoor lighting, natural gas line for bbq, and cozy gas fireplace!

Stainless appliances and gas range in the kitchen, tankless water heater and laundry room. 3 bedroom house with 2 walk-in closets, a bonus room, and 2.5 baths means plenty of room for everyone!

Easy commuter access to all of Seattle and the east side by car, bus, or bike! Walking distance to parks, restaurants, and stadiums.

Unrestricted street parking. If desired, secured garage parking is available from the apartment complex next door.

Professionally managed by highly rated Sagareus Real Estate - Enjoy simple online rent payment & quick and friendly response to maintenance requests!

3 bed, 2.5 ba - 1730 sqft
Parking Available - $100/mo (across the street at the apartment building)
All Pets Welcome - Limit of 2 pet with $50/mo pet rent
Resident to pay utilities directly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 948 Hiawatha Place South have any available units?
948 Hiawatha Place South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 948 Hiawatha Place South have?
Some of 948 Hiawatha Place South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 948 Hiawatha Place South currently offering any rent specials?
948 Hiawatha Place South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 948 Hiawatha Place South pet-friendly?
Yes, 948 Hiawatha Place South is pet friendly.
Does 948 Hiawatha Place South offer parking?
Yes, 948 Hiawatha Place South offers parking.
Does 948 Hiawatha Place South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 948 Hiawatha Place South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 948 Hiawatha Place South have a pool?
No, 948 Hiawatha Place South does not have a pool.
Does 948 Hiawatha Place South have accessible units?
No, 948 Hiawatha Place South does not have accessible units.
Does 948 Hiawatha Place South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 948 Hiawatha Place South has units with dishwashers.

