Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

9421 Roosevelt Way NE Available 09/01/19 Large Private Stand-Alone Townhouse - Sept 1st - Stunning townhouse with 4 full bedrooms in Maple Leaf! A private walkway leads to your front gate, tucked away and off the busy road. It's a quiet oasis back here inside and out.



Lower floor has a spacious entry area, one bedroom and a full bathroom and a bonus area that can be used as an office or den. Upstairs you'll find an open living area with plenty of room for a full size dining table and a sectional in the living room. One more bedroom is located on the main floor. The kitchen has all the modern amenities one could desire - stainless appliances, gas range, tile counters and backsplash, under cabinet lighting, and more.



Upstairs you'll find two more generously sized bedrooms. The master is quite large with an en suite bathroom and a huge walk in closet. The second bedroom can also easily fit a queen bed and has its own bathroom. Washer dryer are located upstairs.



There is a large, grassy back yard to round it all out! One car garage is accessible off NE 95th St.



You won't find another townhouse for rent that has this much space and is in this nice condition. One of the best neighborhoods of north Seattle! Great schools, easy access to I-5, Northgate, UW, North Seattle College. Light rail coming soon. Walking distance to many restaurants and coffee shops.



~Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing: www.mapleleafmgt.com

~$45.00 Application fee per applicant

~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with Maple Leaf Management.

~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

~Utilities paid by tenant

~Lawn and landscaping to be maintained by tenant(s)

~12-month lease or longer

~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. Security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

~Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet Screening is required.



(RLNE4304091)