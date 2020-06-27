All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

9421 Roosevelt Way NE

9421 Roosevelt Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

9421 Roosevelt Way Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9421 Roosevelt Way NE Available 09/01/19 Large Private Stand-Alone Townhouse - Sept 1st - Stunning townhouse with 4 full bedrooms in Maple Leaf! A private walkway leads to your front gate, tucked away and off the busy road. It's a quiet oasis back here inside and out.

Lower floor has a spacious entry area, one bedroom and a full bathroom and a bonus area that can be used as an office or den. Upstairs you'll find an open living area with plenty of room for a full size dining table and a sectional in the living room. One more bedroom is located on the main floor. The kitchen has all the modern amenities one could desire - stainless appliances, gas range, tile counters and backsplash, under cabinet lighting, and more.

Upstairs you'll find two more generously sized bedrooms. The master is quite large with an en suite bathroom and a huge walk in closet. The second bedroom can also easily fit a queen bed and has its own bathroom. Washer dryer are located upstairs.

There is a large, grassy back yard to round it all out! One car garage is accessible off NE 95th St.

You won't find another townhouse for rent that has this much space and is in this nice condition. One of the best neighborhoods of north Seattle! Great schools, easy access to I-5, Northgate, UW, North Seattle College. Light rail coming soon. Walking distance to many restaurants and coffee shops.

~Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing: www.mapleleafmgt.com
~$45.00 Application fee per applicant
~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with Maple Leaf Management.
~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
~Utilities paid by tenant
~Lawn and landscaping to be maintained by tenant(s)
~12-month lease or longer
~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. Security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet Screening is required.

(RLNE4304091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9421 Roosevelt Way NE have any available units?
9421 Roosevelt Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9421 Roosevelt Way NE have?
Some of 9421 Roosevelt Way NE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9421 Roosevelt Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
9421 Roosevelt Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9421 Roosevelt Way NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9421 Roosevelt Way NE is pet friendly.
Does 9421 Roosevelt Way NE offer parking?
Yes, 9421 Roosevelt Way NE offers parking.
Does 9421 Roosevelt Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9421 Roosevelt Way NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9421 Roosevelt Way NE have a pool?
No, 9421 Roosevelt Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 9421 Roosevelt Way NE have accessible units?
No, 9421 Roosevelt Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 9421 Roosevelt Way NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9421 Roosevelt Way NE does not have units with dishwashers.
