All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 9408 31st Ave NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
9408 31st Ave NW
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

9408 31st Ave NW

9408 31st Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9408 31st Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
North Beach-Blue Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
coffee bar
Newly painted! Hidden Gem 3 Bed 2 Bath home in North Beach Location with Beach Access included! Private Street, Yard, Great Neighborhood - Located on a very quiet street, you can relax and enjoy the views of the Puget Sound from this home. This home is open & light with a comfortable feeling & features two bedrooms on the main floor & a third downstairs, beach access included with tenancy. Also includes bonus room. Close to some of Seattle's best parks, restaurants, cafes and coffee shops. No cats allowed, dogs OK. First, and deposit of 1 month's rent required, last month may be required based on application strength. Schedule your tour today! Use this link to schedule online: showdigs.co/n99n8

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5427848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9408 31st Ave NW have any available units?
9408 31st Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 9408 31st Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
9408 31st Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9408 31st Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 9408 31st Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 9408 31st Ave NW offer parking?
No, 9408 31st Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 9408 31st Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9408 31st Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9408 31st Ave NW have a pool?
No, 9408 31st Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 9408 31st Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 9408 31st Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 9408 31st Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 9408 31st Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9408 31st Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 9408 31st Ave NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Via 6
2121 6th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Henry
24 Etruria Street
Seattle, WA 98109
AMLI Mark24
2428 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Avana on the Lake
538 Lakeside Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Saxton Apartments
520 Terry Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Astro
315 1st Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Cornelius Apartments
306 Blanchard St
Seattle, WA 98121
Charlesgate
2230 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University