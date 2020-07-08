All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 1 2020 at 11:02 PM

9405 45th Ave SW

9405 45th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

9405 45th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98136
Fauntleroy

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous modern remodeled 4 bd, 2 bath home with stunning views of Puget Sound, Fauntleory Ferry dock and the Olympic Mountains. This home has been updated with impeccable style and design. Fantastic open floor plan featuring solid bamboo floors. The kitchen is a chef and entertainers dream w/slab granite counters, custom glass tile, high end Jenn air appliances, cherry cabinets and open eating bar. Wonderful view/entertainment deck, custom designer baths. The lower level has beautiful travertine marble floors and all the systems have been updated. Stunning sound and mountain views from the main floor living space and entertainment deck. Quiet neighborhood but close to neighborhood shops and bus line.

Terms: 1st, $3400 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Dogs only on CBC. 700+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio. Must be employed & verifiable landlord references. Showing only possible after submission and preliminary approval of application.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

