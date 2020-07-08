9405 45th Ave SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous modern remodeled 4 bd, 2 bath home with stunning views of Puget Sound, Fauntleory Ferry dock and the Olympic Mountains. This home has been updated with impeccable style and design. Fantastic open floor plan featuring solid bamboo floors. The kitchen is a chef and entertainers dream w/slab granite counters, custom glass tile, high end Jenn air appliances, cherry cabinets and open eating bar. Wonderful view/entertainment deck, custom designer baths. The lower level has beautiful travertine marble floors and all the systems have been updated. Stunning sound and mountain views from the main floor living space and entertainment deck. Quiet neighborhood but close to neighborhood shops and bus line.



Terms: 1st, $3400 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Dogs only on CBC. 700+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio. Must be employed & verifiable landlord references. Showing only possible after submission and preliminary approval of application.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management