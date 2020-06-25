939 N 105th St, UnitA

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice 2 beds / 1.5 baths Townhouse in Greenwood/NW Seattle! - A town home located in Greenwood / NW Seattle!

Easy short walking distance to restaurants, pharmacies, and grocery stores, with the large North Gate shopping mall a short drive away.



Excellent layout

-The second floor is a large open common living area with kitchen, dining, and living room

-The top floor features 2 bed rooms with large windows and Full Bath

-The bottom floor includes a one car garage and a Rec Room

-Approximately 1432 SF

-New paint in the bedrooms



This is a definite MUST SEE!!

1st/ Last/ Deposit (can be spread out with good credit).

Please email zliang@wpirealestate.com or call 425-243-6371 for more information.



Offered by WPI Real Estate Services.



(RLNE3235314)