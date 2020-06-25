All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 939 N 105th St, UnitA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
939 N 105th St, UnitA
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:23 AM

939 N 105th St, UnitA

939 North 105th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Greenwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

939 North 105th Street, Seattle, WA 98133
Greenwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 2 beds / 1.5 baths Townhouse in Greenwood/NW Seattle! - A town home located in Greenwood / NW Seattle!
Easy short walking distance to restaurants, pharmacies, and grocery stores, with the large North Gate shopping mall a short drive away.

Excellent layout
-The second floor is a large open common living area with kitchen, dining, and living room
-The top floor features 2 bed rooms with large windows and Full Bath
-The bottom floor includes a one car garage and a Rec Room
-Approximately 1432 SF
-New paint in the bedrooms

This is a definite MUST SEE!!
1st/ Last/ Deposit (can be spread out with good credit).
Please email zliang@wpirealestate.com or call 425-243-6371 for more information.

Offered by WPI Real Estate Services.

(RLNE3235314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 939 N 105th St, UnitA have any available units?
939 N 105th St, UnitA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 939 N 105th St, UnitA currently offering any rent specials?
939 N 105th St, UnitA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 939 N 105th St, UnitA pet-friendly?
Yes, 939 N 105th St, UnitA is pet friendly.
Does 939 N 105th St, UnitA offer parking?
Yes, 939 N 105th St, UnitA offers parking.
Does 939 N 105th St, UnitA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 939 N 105th St, UnitA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 939 N 105th St, UnitA have a pool?
No, 939 N 105th St, UnitA does not have a pool.
Does 939 N 105th St, UnitA have accessible units?
No, 939 N 105th St, UnitA does not have accessible units.
Does 939 N 105th St, UnitA have units with dishwashers?
No, 939 N 105th St, UnitA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 939 N 105th St, UnitA have units with air conditioning?
No, 939 N 105th St, UnitA does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Families 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent South Lake Union
1145 Republican St.
Seattle, WA 98109
Augusta
4041 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
624 Yale
624 Yale Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Harbor Steps
1221 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Zephyr
200 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Spruce
4555 39th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Sequel
1900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
2300 Elliott
2300 Elliott Ave
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University