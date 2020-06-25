939 N 105th St, UnitA

Amenities
Nice 2 beds / 1.5 baths Townhouse in Greenwood/NW Seattle! - A town home located in Greenwood / NW Seattle!
Easy short walking distance to restaurants, pharmacies, and grocery stores, with the large North Gate shopping mall a short drive away.
Excellent layout
-The second floor is a large open common living area with kitchen, dining, and living room
-The top floor features 2 bed rooms with large windows and Full Bath
-The bottom floor includes a one car garage and a Rec Room
-Approximately 1432 SF
-New paint in the bedrooms
This is a definite MUST SEE!!
1st/ Last/ Deposit (can be spread out with good credit).
Please email zliang@wpirealestate.com or call 425-243-6371 for more information.
Offered by WPI Real Estate Services.
(RLNE3235314)