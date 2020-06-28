All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 931 13th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
931 13th Ave
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

931 13th Ave

931 13th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Central District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

931 13th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand New Contemporary Capitol Hill Townhouse - Sleek contemporary stand alone townhome in Capitol Hill, with Mount Rainier views from the Master Bedroom and Deck. High ceilings, hardwood floors, fantastic natural light with lots of windows. Sliding doors from dining area to garden area. Hardwood Maple floors and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen features walnut cabinets, quartz countertops, glass tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Built in storage in bedrooms and full size washer and dryer. Master suite with attached bath offers his and hers sinks and glassed in rain head shower.

Prime location walking to Seattle U, Pike Pine shops and nightlife, Trader Joes and all that makes Seattle fabulous place to live. Transit connections just minutes away via street car or bus. Walk score of 98, built green certified.

For more information or to schedule a showing contact:
Sylvia (206) 485-0135

(RLNE2693595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 931 13th Ave have any available units?
931 13th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 931 13th Ave have?
Some of 931 13th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 931 13th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
931 13th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 13th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 931 13th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 931 13th Ave offer parking?
No, 931 13th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 931 13th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 931 13th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 13th Ave have a pool?
No, 931 13th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 931 13th Ave have accessible units?
No, 931 13th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 931 13th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 931 13th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St
Seattle, WA 98116
St. James Tower
920 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Sitka
1225 East Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98102
Guinevere Apartments
522 N 85th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Raleigh Ridge
411 10th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Verse Seattle
402 22nd Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Haller Post
1130 N 115th St
Seattle, WA 98133
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University