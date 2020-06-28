931 13th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brand New Contemporary Capitol Hill Townhouse - Sleek contemporary stand alone townhome in Capitol Hill, with Mount Rainier views from the Master Bedroom and Deck. High ceilings, hardwood floors, fantastic natural light with lots of windows. Sliding doors from dining area to garden area. Hardwood Maple floors and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen features walnut cabinets, quartz countertops, glass tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Built in storage in bedrooms and full size washer and dryer. Master suite with attached bath offers his and hers sinks and glassed in rain head shower.



Prime location walking to Seattle U, Pike Pine shops and nightlife, Trader Joes and all that makes Seattle fabulous place to live. Transit connections just minutes away via street car or bus. Walk score of 98, built green certified.



For more information or to schedule a showing contact:

Sylvia (206) 485-0135



(RLNE2693595)