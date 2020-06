Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful top floor unit in convenient North Seattle location. This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath top floor condo was just completely renovated and is like new! The entire unit was just painted and gorgeous hardwood floors were laid throughout. All new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen and high end finishes in the bathrooms as well. New windows and water heater, in unit Washer & Dryer, 1 assigned garage parking spot and W/S/G included truly make this unit a must see!!



Terms: 1st, $1800 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 small pet under 25lbs okay on CBC. 700+ credit score. No co-signers. Renters insurance required. 3:1 income ratio. W/S/G included.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



