Amenities
928 NW 51st St Unit B Available 10/25/19 Exquisite Modern Seattle Living - **App Pending**
Brand-new townhouse brings distinct modern luxury in the perfect Seattle location. A sleek and cool floorplan, modern details and the highest-end finishes fill the space with tons of natural light streaming in for added warmth. An open-concept layout, spacious kitchen and private rooftop patio make this home perfect for entertaining while the off-street parking, stackable washer and drier and convenient location make this spacious home as functional as it is exquisite.
- 10-minute walk to various groceries (Trader Joes, Ballard Market, New Seasons, Fred Meyer)
- 4-minute walk to bus stop for routes 40, 28, 44 to downtown, SLU, UW, Fremont
- Convenient location for commuting to Amazon, Google, Facebook
- Easy access to bike trail (Burke-Gilman Trail)
- Walkable distance to restaurants, coffee, and shops Ballard neighborhood offers
**Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis, with an additional refundable $500 Pet Deposit, per pet.**
Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent
Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com
Property Availability: 10/25
#5018 www.rent253.com
(RLNE5179256)