Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

928 NW 51st St Unit B Available 10/25/19 Exquisite Modern Seattle Living - **App Pending**



Brand-new townhouse brings distinct modern luxury in the perfect Seattle location. A sleek and cool floorplan, modern details and the highest-end finishes fill the space with tons of natural light streaming in for added warmth. An open-concept layout, spacious kitchen and private rooftop patio make this home perfect for entertaining while the off-street parking, stackable washer and drier and convenient location make this spacious home as functional as it is exquisite.



- 10-minute walk to various groceries (Trader Joes, Ballard Market, New Seasons, Fred Meyer)

- 4-minute walk to bus stop for routes 40, 28, 44 to downtown, SLU, UW, Fremont

- Convenient location for commuting to Amazon, Google, Facebook

- Easy access to bike trail (Burke-Gilman Trail)

- Walkable distance to restaurants, coffee, and shops Ballard neighborhood offers



**Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis, with an additional refundable $500 Pet Deposit, per pet.**



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Availability: 10/25



