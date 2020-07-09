All apartments in Seattle
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

928 NW 51st St Unit B

928 Northwest 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

928 Northwest 51st Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
928 NW 51st St Unit B Available 10/25/19 Exquisite Modern Seattle Living - **App Pending**

Brand-new townhouse brings distinct modern luxury in the perfect Seattle location. A sleek and cool floorplan, modern details and the highest-end finishes fill the space with tons of natural light streaming in for added warmth. An open-concept layout, spacious kitchen and private rooftop patio make this home perfect for entertaining while the off-street parking, stackable washer and drier and convenient location make this spacious home as functional as it is exquisite.

- 10-minute walk to various groceries (Trader Joes, Ballard Market, New Seasons, Fred Meyer)
- 4-minute walk to bus stop for routes 40, 28, 44 to downtown, SLU, UW, Fremont
- Convenient location for commuting to Amazon, Google, Facebook
- Easy access to bike trail (Burke-Gilman Trail)
- Walkable distance to restaurants, coffee, and shops Ballard neighborhood offers

**Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis, with an additional refundable $500 Pet Deposit, per pet.**

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com
Property Availability: 10/25

#5018 www.rent253.com

(RLNE5179256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

