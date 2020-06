Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Greenwood Home near Greenlake This home has quick access to downtown on the E-Line and about a 1/2 mile walk to Greenlake. The home has an accessible attic area with approximately 400 sq ft of additional bonus room space. The full lot has ample off street parking including a single garage. The backyard has raised garden beds and has a small sanctuary feel in the city. Includes: Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, Stove, and Microwave.



(RLNE5231721)