Seattle, WA
9246 Densmore Ave N
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

9246 Densmore Ave N

9246 Densmore Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

9246 Densmore Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
9246 Densmore Ave N Available 05/01/20 LICTON SPRINGS 4 BED, 2.5 BATH HOME WITH LARGE YARD AVAILABLE NOW! - **$3195/month rent + plus own utilities; Available Now **
**4 bed, 2.5 bath, attached 2 car garage, 2030 SF**
**First month's rent ($3195) and security deposit ($3195) due upon move in**
**NO PETS**
-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/
Perfect sought-after location next to great park! This home features a great layout for living and entertaining with custom tile and wood work. Brand new carpet and new paint throughout! The first floor boasts a formal dining room, two living rooms (one with gas fie place) expansive open kitchen, all with large windows and looking out to fully fenced flat backyard. The second floor features 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Large master bedroom has oversized bathroom with tub and separate shower. Great neighborhood next to Licton Springs Park and close to new light rail. Home has attached two car garage and off street driveway parking. No pets allowed please.
This home has everything you could want and more! Email for a showing today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5645060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9246 Densmore Ave N have any available units?
9246 Densmore Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 9246 Densmore Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
9246 Densmore Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9246 Densmore Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 9246 Densmore Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 9246 Densmore Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 9246 Densmore Ave N offers parking.
Does 9246 Densmore Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9246 Densmore Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9246 Densmore Ave N have a pool?
No, 9246 Densmore Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 9246 Densmore Ave N have accessible units?
No, 9246 Densmore Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 9246 Densmore Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 9246 Densmore Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9246 Densmore Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 9246 Densmore Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

