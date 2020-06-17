9207 Interlake Ave N

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom standalone town house with large sliding windows and a balcony with a great view of the neighborhood. Has a low maintenance backyard with a newly-built paver patio and raised garden beds.



Interiors feature elegant vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors all throughout the main floor, a gas fireplace with access to the balcony deck, and warm toned walls.



Kitchen has slab granite counter tops with breakfast bar, hardwood cabinetry, and stainless steel refrigerator, microwave oven, oven with range hood, and dishwasher.



Masters bedroom has a walk-in closet.



During colder days, this unit comes with forced air heating and tankless water heating.



Garbage disposal, washer and dryer are in unit for your convenience.



One car garage attached.



Pets allowed: Cats only



Nearest attractions: Woodland Park



Bike Score: 80



Bus lines:



62, 82 0.4 miles

E Line Metro Transit 0.4 miles

5 Metro Transit 0.6 miles



(RLNE4858207)