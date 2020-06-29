All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

919 2nd Ave W Apt 404

919 2nd Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

919 2nd Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
One Bedroom, One Bathroom Condo Available Now in Seattle!

Unit features,
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal
- Patio
- Garage
- Onsite laundry

Near multiple stores and restaurants including The Sitting Room, Keys on Main, Streamline Tavern
and many more.

Rental Terms:
No pets allowed
The application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 919 2nd Ave W Apt 404, Seattle, King, Washington, 98119

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Apply Online or Schedule a guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/919-2Nd-Ave-W-Apt-404-Seattle-WA-98119

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5530070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 2nd Ave W Apt 404 have any available units?
919 2nd Ave W Apt 404 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 2nd Ave W Apt 404 have?
Some of 919 2nd Ave W Apt 404's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 2nd Ave W Apt 404 currently offering any rent specials?
919 2nd Ave W Apt 404 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 2nd Ave W Apt 404 pet-friendly?
No, 919 2nd Ave W Apt 404 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 919 2nd Ave W Apt 404 offer parking?
Yes, 919 2nd Ave W Apt 404 offers parking.
Does 919 2nd Ave W Apt 404 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 2nd Ave W Apt 404 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 2nd Ave W Apt 404 have a pool?
No, 919 2nd Ave W Apt 404 does not have a pool.
Does 919 2nd Ave W Apt 404 have accessible units?
No, 919 2nd Ave W Apt 404 does not have accessible units.
Does 919 2nd Ave W Apt 404 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 2nd Ave W Apt 404 has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

