Amenities
One Bedroom, One Bathroom Condo Available Now in Seattle!
Unit features,
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal
- Patio
- Garage
- Onsite laundry
Near multiple stores and restaurants including The Sitting Room, Keys on Main, Streamline Tavern
and many more.
Rental Terms:
No pets allowed
The application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.
Property Address: 919 2nd Ave W Apt 404, Seattle, King, Washington, 98119
You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.
Apply Online or Schedule a guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/919-2Nd-Ave-W-Apt-404-Seattle-WA-98119
Rental Criteria Includes:
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5530070)