147 Apartments for rent in Boulevard Park, WA
Riverton-Boulevard Park
Willow Terrace
1100 South 99th Street, Boulevard Park, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1018 sqft
Family owned and operated since 1978. On-site management and maintenance. Conveniently located in Boulevard Park. Great views of Seattle Skyline and only 6 miles from Downtown Seattle. Near bus line. Year round Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi and Sauna.
Riverton-Boulevard Park
10707 Des Moines Memorial Dr
10707 Des Moines Memorial Drive South, Boulevard Park, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
The Arbutus Apartments are conveniently located in south Seattle with easy access to highway 99. Arbutus Apartments: www.cornellandassociates.
Riverton-Boulevard Park
10860 14th Ave S Seattle
10860 14th Avenue South, Boulevard Park, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1320 sqft
**Handyman Special** $319,950 BAD CREDIT OK! Don't Miss this Great Rent to Own Opportunity to Own a Home in Seattle! 3Bed 1Bath, Spacious Yard, Plenty Space for RV! Vidos Tour Link: https://youtu.be/V9etvDXS_ZU
Results within 1 mile of Boulevard Park
Verified
5 Units Available
Garden Pointe
130 SW 112th St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
898 sqft
The clubhouse, indoor pool, gym are small parts of what makes this community appealing. Furnished apartments are available, and units feature vaulted ceilings and fireplaces. A short drive to Hicklin Lake and Salmon Creek Park.
Riverton-Boulevard Park
11603 8th Ave S
11603 8th Avenue South, Burien, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,150
Well maintained mid entry in North Burien area. Quality built-ins and original woodwork. Spacious family room fireplace at each floor. Private rear yard. Double panel windows, and sliding door. High insulation, and 95% Bryant natural gas furnace.
Results within 5 miles of Boulevard Park
Verified
9 Units Available
Solana
15800 4th Avenue South, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
947 sqft
An exceptional, modern community with spacious homes and several floor plan options. Homes include an oversized deck or balcony and in-unit washer and dryer. Near Highway 509 and 518. Close to public transit.
Verified
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
7 Units Available
Taylor Creek Apartments
7050 S 116th Pl, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,447
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
984 sqft
Taylor Creek is a uniquely designed community that seamlessly blends urban energy with rural sanctuary. Our 53 apartment homes showcase ample square footage, 750 up to 1015 sq. ft.
Verified
9 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3351 South 175th Street, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,492
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1076 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today. Call us today!
Verified
Delridge
15 Units Available
Youngstown Flats
4040 26th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,399
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1075 sqft
Great location near Harbor Island shops and dining. Units feature full-sized GE washer and dryer, skyline views and private decks. Community has a rooftop deck, fitness center and movie theater.
Verified
15 Units Available
The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,611
1108 sqft
Close to everything - our beautiful oversized, newly built apartments and townhomes in Burien, Washington, feature large studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans within walking distance of downtown Burien. Gorgeous views of Mt.
Verified
Yesler Terrace
30 Units Available
Batik Apartments
123 Broadway, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,860
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,940
1050 sqft
Located near the downtown area, Pioneer Square and Capitol Hill. This high-rise community boasts luxury amenities. Each apartment offers modern amenities, including modern kitchens, spacious floor plans and lots of storage.
Verified
Brighton
16 Units Available
Assembly118
4200 S Othello St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,518
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,951
1026 sqft
Feel pampered with classy amenities like the sky lounge, sundeck and resident garden. Pet parks on the rooftop and near the property. Sun out at Othello Park nearby. Apartments with sweeping windows and full-size washers.
Verified
Genesee
7 Units Available
Mural
4727 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,499
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1015 sqft
Close to Ercolini Park, Seattle City Park, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, Trader Joe's, ArtsWest, Jefferson Square Mall, and multiple bus stops. Pet-friendly apartments with full-size washers and dryers, oversized closets, expansive windows for maximum natural lighting, and energy-efficient appliances.
Verified
Genesee
22 Units Available
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,485
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1079 sqft
The Whittaker’s location in the Junction makes it easy to access parks, beach, water and recreation. When you’re ready to start exploring, West Seattle’s natural green paradise won’t disappoint.
Verified
1 Unit Available
Manhattan
18243 1st Ave S, Normandy Park, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,460
442 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two-level, two-bedroom townhomes. Units feature washer and dryer. Neutral colors throughout. Convenient location just blocks from the water and from SeaTac Airport.
Verified
Pioneer Square
42 Units Available
The WAVE
521 Stadium Place S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,455
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,021
1589 sqft
The finest in urban living, apartments here come fully furnished with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Enjoy concierge service in a pet-friendly community, as well as gym and media room. Close to King Street Station.
Verified
Pioneer Square
20 Units Available
The Nolo
520 Occidental Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,674
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,769
1020 sqft
Convenient Pioneer Square location near popular attractions. Amenities include rooftop deck and fitness center. Air conditioning and modern appliances. Units have plush carpets and sleek hardwood flooring.
Verified
Delridge
20 Units Available
Lighthouse Apartments
7901 Delridge Way SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
999 sqft
Between Delridge and Roxhill, near several schools. Lincoln Park and coastline minutes away. Units feature W/D, fireplaces and carpeting. Cable ready. Covered parking, public transportation, internet cafe. Pet friendly.
Verified
Fairmount Park
6 Units Available
City Views
3021 SW Bradford St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
742 sqft
Luxurious amenities include plush carpeting, oversized closets and a cozy fireplace. Community offers rooftop lounge, on-site recycling and fitness center. Located close to the West Seattle Bridge and I-5 for easy commuting.
Verified
Genesee
1 Unit Available
Vega
4528 44th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,225
249 sqft
Welcome to Vega, a residential community featuring unique studio apartments in Seattle, WA.
Verified
Atlantic
14 Units Available
Pratt Park Apartments
1800 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,403
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1045 sqft
Legacy at Pratt Park is conveniently located in the heart of the Central District, a neighborhood dotted with boutique shops, quaint coffee spots, and local parks! Situated just off Downtown Seattle, we are minutes to an array of shopping, dining,
Verified
Delridge
9 Units Available
Delridge Crossing
2425 SW Webster St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,736
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
861 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today.
Verified
Columbia City
20 Units Available
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,872
686 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,128
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1150 sqft
Located in Columbia City. Close to Columbia City Station, Rainier Playfield, PCC Natural Markets-Columbia City, Cheasty Boulevard, Rainier Valley Cultural Center, and Rainier Square Plaza Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with spacious rooftop deck, private wine lockers, quartz countertops, and in-unit laundry.
Verified
Yesler Terrace
7 Units Available
Clearwater and Star Apartments
167 11th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,380
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Seattle University and Seattle Central Community College. Residents enjoy units with washer/dryer, large living space and bathtubs. Community offers amazing views, gated entry and manicured landscaping.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Boulevard Park rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,680.
Some of the colleges located in the Boulevard Park area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
