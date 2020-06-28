918 N 95th St

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! Newly renovated top floor one bedroom unit in the Oaktree/Greenwood neighborhood! Convenient location, right on a bus line! Unit comes with new carpet, new paint, new vinyl, new countertops and cabinets throughout, new tub surround and new lighting! Unit price comes with 1 off street parking and a shared laundry in the building. This unit faces East! Great sized living room with big windows and a dining room right off the kitchen! Brand new kitchen appliances! This is a must see, laid out beautifully! Huge hallway coat closet with shelving. Bedroom is large with great size closet! Contact us for a private showing Monday-Friday 8:30 AM- 4:45 PM! (One showing per party so be sure to bring measuring tapes, take photos/videos for anyone who cannot view at time of the appointment!) To qualify, you must make an income of 3x rent and have positive rental references and credit. Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Approx 650 SF NEW Carpet NEW Vinyl NEW Paint throughout New Applicances Parking Included W/S/G $75 fee per month No Smoking/No Pets 12 Month Lease Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!