Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Brand new NW contemporary studio apartment in West Seattle close to downtown. Secure interior entrance, quartz counters, washer & dryer and stainless dishwasher and fridge. 4 Star built green for energy efficiency.

Beautiful 6 plex apartment building with secure monitored interior common area entrance. Dedicated off street parking if available. Close to bus line and convenient for commuting. Close to shopping and parks. No pets. No smoking.