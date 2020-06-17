9101 23RD AVE NE UNIT A

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well maintained town home in North Seattle - City living at its best! Welcome home to this 3 bed 2.25 bath town home in North Seattle. Conveniently located near I-5 for easy commute via car or transit. Great access to UW, Lakes, restaurants, cafes, and other amenities. The Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances with a breakfast bar that opens up to the eating area and living room. Hardwood floors throughout main living area. Custom stone patio on main entry off bedroom with privacy and tranquility. Greenbelt on south side for privacy.



(RLNE5018636)