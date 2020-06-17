All apartments in Seattle
9101 23RD AVE NE UNIT A
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:58 AM

9101 23RD AVE NE UNIT A

9101 23rd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

9101 23rd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well maintained town home in North Seattle - City living at its best! Welcome home to this 3 bed 2.25 bath town home in North Seattle. Conveniently located near I-5 for easy commute via car or transit. Great access to UW, Lakes, restaurants, cafes, and other amenities. The Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances with a breakfast bar that opens up to the eating area and living room. Hardwood floors throughout main living area. Custom stone patio on main entry off bedroom with privacy and tranquility. Greenbelt on south side for privacy.

(RLNE5018636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9101 23RD AVE NE UNIT A have any available units?
9101 23RD AVE NE UNIT A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9101 23RD AVE NE UNIT A have?
Some of 9101 23RD AVE NE UNIT A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9101 23RD AVE NE UNIT A currently offering any rent specials?
9101 23RD AVE NE UNIT A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9101 23RD AVE NE UNIT A pet-friendly?
Yes, 9101 23RD AVE NE UNIT A is pet friendly.
Does 9101 23RD AVE NE UNIT A offer parking?
No, 9101 23RD AVE NE UNIT A does not offer parking.
Does 9101 23RD AVE NE UNIT A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9101 23RD AVE NE UNIT A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9101 23RD AVE NE UNIT A have a pool?
No, 9101 23RD AVE NE UNIT A does not have a pool.
Does 9101 23RD AVE NE UNIT A have accessible units?
No, 9101 23RD AVE NE UNIT A does not have accessible units.
Does 9101 23RD AVE NE UNIT A have units with dishwashers?
No, 9101 23RD AVE NE UNIT A does not have units with dishwashers.
