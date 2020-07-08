9090 Ravenna Avenue Unit 201

Amenities

This cozy 800-square-foot condo unit is located on the secluded and peaceful Wedgewood neighborhood in Seattle.



This unfurnished condo unit has 1 bedroom; 1 bathroom; and 1- car covered parking ($55 parking fee).



Its homey and airy interior has carpet/tile floor. The nice tile-floored kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets that have plenty of storage space; a glossy granite countertop; and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, microwave, and dishwasher.



For climate control, there are forced-air heating installed in the unit.



There are in-unit washer and dryer available.



The exterior has a yard, balcony and deck, perfect spots for some much-needed R&R or outdoor dining and entertaining guests. No worries, the yard will be maintained by the property owner.



Pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.



No smoking on the property.



The tenant will be responsible for electricity, cable, and internet. The renter would also need to pay $65 for the water, trash, and sewage.



Nearby parks: Sacajawea Playground, Maple Leaf Playground, and Penguin Park.



Nearby Schools:

Wedgwood Elementary School - 0.44 mile, 8/10

Nathan Hale High School - 1 mile, 6/10

Eckstein Middle School - 0.96 mile, 8/10

Olympic View Elementary School - 0.82 mile, 5/10



Bus lines:

372 - 0.1 mile

309 - 0.2 mile

312 - 0.2 mile

994 - 0.2 mile



