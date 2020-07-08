All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 9090 Ravenna Avenue Unit 201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
9090 Ravenna Avenue Unit 201
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

9090 Ravenna Avenue Unit 201

9090 Ravenna Ave NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Wedgwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9090 Ravenna Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
internet access
This cozy 800-square-foot condo unit is located on the secluded and peaceful Wedgewood neighborhood in Seattle.

This unfurnished condo unit has 1 bedroom; 1 bathroom; and 1- car covered parking ($55 parking fee).

Its homey and airy interior has carpet/tile floor. The nice tile-floored kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets that have plenty of storage space; a glossy granite countertop; and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, microwave, and dishwasher.

For climate control, there are forced-air heating installed in the unit.

There are in-unit washer and dryer available.

The exterior has a yard, balcony and deck, perfect spots for some much-needed R&R or outdoor dining and entertaining guests. No worries, the yard will be maintained by the property owner.

Pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.

No smoking on the property.

The tenant will be responsible for electricity, cable, and internet. The renter would also need to pay $65 for the water, trash, and sewage.

Nearby parks: Sacajawea Playground, Maple Leaf Playground, and Penguin Park.

Nearby Schools:
Wedgwood Elementary School - 0.44 mile, 8/10
Nathan Hale High School - 1 mile, 6/10
Eckstein Middle School - 0.96 mile, 8/10
Olympic View Elementary School - 0.82 mile, 5/10

Bus lines:
372 - 0.1 mile
309 - 0.2 mile
312 - 0.2 mile
994 - 0.2 mile

(RLNE5174411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9090 Ravenna Avenue Unit 201 have any available units?
9090 Ravenna Avenue Unit 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9090 Ravenna Avenue Unit 201 have?
Some of 9090 Ravenna Avenue Unit 201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9090 Ravenna Avenue Unit 201 currently offering any rent specials?
9090 Ravenna Avenue Unit 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9090 Ravenna Avenue Unit 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9090 Ravenna Avenue Unit 201 is pet friendly.
Does 9090 Ravenna Avenue Unit 201 offer parking?
Yes, 9090 Ravenna Avenue Unit 201 offers parking.
Does 9090 Ravenna Avenue Unit 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9090 Ravenna Avenue Unit 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9090 Ravenna Avenue Unit 201 have a pool?
No, 9090 Ravenna Avenue Unit 201 does not have a pool.
Does 9090 Ravenna Avenue Unit 201 have accessible units?
No, 9090 Ravenna Avenue Unit 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 9090 Ravenna Avenue Unit 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9090 Ravenna Avenue Unit 201 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Malloy
4337 15th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
McKenzie
2202 Eighth Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Landes
901 8th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Jack Apartments
1427 11th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Lock Vista
3025 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Pine & Minor
1551 Minor Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Helios
1600 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Batik Apartments
123 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University