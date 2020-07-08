9090 Ravenna Avenue Unit 201

Amenities
This cozy 800-square-foot condo unit is located on the secluded and peaceful Wedgewood neighborhood in Seattle.
This unfurnished condo unit has 1 bedroom; 1 bathroom; and 1- car covered parking ($55 parking fee).
Its homey and airy interior has carpet/tile floor. The nice tile-floored kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets that have plenty of storage space; a glossy granite countertop; and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, microwave, and dishwasher.
For climate control, there are forced-air heating installed in the unit.
There are in-unit washer and dryer available.
The exterior has a yard, balcony and deck, perfect spots for some much-needed R&R or outdoor dining and entertaining guests. No worries, the yard will be maintained by the property owner.
Pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.
No smoking on the property.
The tenant will be responsible for electricity, cable, and internet. The renter would also need to pay $65 for the water, trash, and sewage.
Nearby parks: Sacajawea Playground, Maple Leaf Playground, and Penguin Park.
Nearby Schools:
Wedgwood Elementary School - 0.44 mile, 8/10
Nathan Hale High School - 1 mile, 6/10
Eckstein Middle School - 0.96 mile, 8/10
Olympic View Elementary School - 0.82 mile, 5/10
Bus lines:
372 - 0.1 mile
309 - 0.2 mile
312 - 0.2 mile
994 - 0.2 mile
(RLNE5174411)