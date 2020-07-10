All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:28 AM

909 5th Avenue #2205

909 5th Avenue · (206) 261-1206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

909 5th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98164
Seattle Central Business District

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
hot tub
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
hot tub
In the heart of Downtown Seattle, near the Pike Place Market, the Stunning Seattle Library, with access to good vibrant restaurants and night life and all that Seattle has to offer. Steps away from the revamped and open Waterfront and a Ferry Boat to the Islands or a stroll into Historic &amp;; "Happening" Pioneer Square. Easy I-5 access, on the corner of 5th Ave &amp;; Madison Streets, you cannot miss a building of this beauty, location and quality! Sleek and Modern design throughout, this Penthouse quality loft is perched above the entire city. With views of the Cascades, Space Needle, Sound and all of downtown Seattle through floor to ceiling window walls this 1200+ sqft corner home is an absolute dream urban dwelling. High-end Chef's kitchen &amp;; Bosch appliances (gas range), wine fridge, Den area and Half bath with Rich hardwood flooring throughout. Clean lines with pendent lighting, full entertainment center (perfect for PS2 or Xbox) with a room for a giant flat screen or projection. Massive walk-in closet and beautiful master en suite - tile surround with spa like shower this is a home you have to see to believe! Call Ryan at 206-261-1206 or email ryan@seattlerentalgroup.com for details or to set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 5th Avenue #2205 have any available units?
909 5th Avenue #2205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 5th Avenue #2205 have?
Some of 909 5th Avenue #2205's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 5th Avenue #2205 currently offering any rent specials?
909 5th Avenue #2205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 5th Avenue #2205 pet-friendly?
No, 909 5th Avenue #2205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 909 5th Avenue #2205 offer parking?
No, 909 5th Avenue #2205 does not offer parking.
Does 909 5th Avenue #2205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 5th Avenue #2205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 5th Avenue #2205 have a pool?
No, 909 5th Avenue #2205 does not have a pool.
Does 909 5th Avenue #2205 have accessible units?
No, 909 5th Avenue #2205 does not have accessible units.
Does 909 5th Avenue #2205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 5th Avenue #2205 does not have units with dishwashers.
