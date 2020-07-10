909 5th Avenue #2205

Amenities

In the heart of Downtown Seattle, near the Pike Place Market, the Stunning Seattle Library, with access to good vibrant restaurants and night life and all that Seattle has to offer. Steps away from the revamped and open Waterfront and a Ferry Boat to the Islands or a stroll into Historic &; "Happening" Pioneer Square. Easy I-5 access, on the corner of 5th Ave &; Madison Streets, you cannot miss a building of this beauty, location and quality! Sleek and Modern design throughout, this Penthouse quality loft is perched above the entire city. With views of the Cascades, Space Needle, Sound and all of downtown Seattle through floor to ceiling window walls this 1200+ sqft corner home is an absolute dream urban dwelling. High-end Chef's kitchen &; Bosch appliances (gas range), wine fridge, Den area and Half bath with Rich hardwood flooring throughout. Clean lines with pendent lighting, full entertainment center (perfect for PS2 or Xbox) with a room for a giant flat screen or projection. Massive walk-in closet and beautiful master en suite - tile surround with spa like shower this is a home you have to see to believe! Call Ryan at 206-261-1206 or email ryan@seattlerentalgroup.com for details or to set up a showing.