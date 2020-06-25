All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 907 Warren Ave N #204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
907 Warren Ave N #204
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

907 Warren Ave N #204

907 Warren Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Lower Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

907 Warren Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
907 Warren Ave N #204 Available 04/01/20 Queen Anne Luxury Condo Unit in Small Community - Luxury 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom condominium in fantastic small community on the south slope of Queen Anne. Well built building provides for quiet enjoyment of nearly 1700 square feet of living space on one level. Master bedroom bathroom has two sinks, separate tub and shower as well as a walk in closet. Three separate patios that are attached to this unit providing city views and extra outdoor living space. This unit also features hardwood floors in the common living spaces, granite counter tops in the kitchen, separate laundry room, 2 parking spaces in the garage and a large storage room in the garage.

Terms: 12 Month Lease
Rent $3995
Deposit $3995
Dogs are accepted on a case by case basis under the rules of the HOA - pet deposit and pet rent may apply

Move In Costs are As Follows: 12 month lease
Monthly Rent: 3995
Refundable Security Deposit: 3995
Tenant responsible for gas and electricity. (WSG) covered by HOA.
Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit. $47.00 App Fee per app over 18 yrs of age. Applications accepted on a first come first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 700 or higher with minimal negative reporting positive rental history and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.

Call or text Paul Hanken with North by Northwest Real Estate at 206 557 0100 to establish a viewing.

Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report as defined by RCW 59.18.257.

(RLNE3696776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 Warren Ave N #204 have any available units?
907 Warren Ave N #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 907 Warren Ave N #204 have?
Some of 907 Warren Ave N #204's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 Warren Ave N #204 currently offering any rent specials?
907 Warren Ave N #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Warren Ave N #204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 907 Warren Ave N #204 is pet friendly.
Does 907 Warren Ave N #204 offer parking?
Yes, 907 Warren Ave N #204 offers parking.
Does 907 Warren Ave N #204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 Warren Ave N #204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Warren Ave N #204 have a pool?
No, 907 Warren Ave N #204 does not have a pool.
Does 907 Warren Ave N #204 have accessible units?
No, 907 Warren Ave N #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 907 Warren Ave N #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 907 Warren Ave N #204 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Move Cross Country
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Assembly118
4200 S Othello St
Seattle, WA 98118
Sedona Apartments
8520 20th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Residences at 3295
3295 SW Avalon Way
Seattle, WA 98126
West Seattle Orchard
4500 36th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98126
Clarendon
105 Warren Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Saxton Apartments
520 Terry Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Thornton Place / Creekside
337 NE 103rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
Helm
602 Terry Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University