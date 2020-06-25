Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

907 Warren Ave N #204 Available 04/01/20 Queen Anne Luxury Condo Unit in Small Community - Luxury 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom condominium in fantastic small community on the south slope of Queen Anne. Well built building provides for quiet enjoyment of nearly 1700 square feet of living space on one level. Master bedroom bathroom has two sinks, separate tub and shower as well as a walk in closet. Three separate patios that are attached to this unit providing city views and extra outdoor living space. This unit also features hardwood floors in the common living spaces, granite counter tops in the kitchen, separate laundry room, 2 parking spaces in the garage and a large storage room in the garage.



Dogs are accepted on a case by case basis under the rules of the HOA - pet deposit and pet rent may apply



Tenant responsible for gas and electricity. (WSG) covered by HOA.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit. $47.00 App Fee per app over 18 yrs of age. Applications accepted on a first come first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 700 or higher with minimal negative reporting positive rental history and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.



Call or text Paul Hanken with North by Northwest Real Estate at 206 557 0100 to establish a viewing.



Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report as defined by RCW 59.18.257.



