9047 37th Ave SW

West Seattle Fauntleroy 2Bed 2Bath Updated SFH w/Hardwood Floors! Deep 1 car garage w/ RV parking!! - This 2BD 2BA single family home is locate minutes from both Lincoln Park and Fauntleroy Park, Just Minutes from Westwood Village. Home is updated w/ Stainless Steel Appliances in kitchen w/ eating space.! Large Family room with second bath in daylight basement has ability to give options for master suite or media room. Fully fenced and landscaped back yard w/deck. Close to schools, shopping,restaurants and busline! Hardwoods, carpet and tile throughout. Large 1 car garage w/ RV parking. Owner will consider 1 small dog ( 20 pounds and under ) on approval of screening!! Come and view!!



No Cats Allowed



