All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 9047 37th Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
9047 37th Ave SW
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

9047 37th Ave SW

9047 37th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9047 37th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98126
Fauntleroy

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
pet friendly
West Seattle Fauntleroy 2Bed 2Bath Updated SFH w/Hardwood Floors! Deep 1 car garage w/ RV parking!! - This 2BD 2BA single family home is locate minutes from both Lincoln Park and Fauntleroy Park, Just Minutes from Westwood Village. Home is updated w/ Stainless Steel Appliances in kitchen w/ eating space.! Large Family room with second bath in daylight basement has ability to give options for master suite or media room. Fully fenced and landscaped back yard w/deck. Close to schools, shopping,restaurants and busline! Hardwoods, carpet and tile throughout. Large 1 car garage w/ RV parking. Owner will consider 1 small dog ( 20 pounds and under ) on approval of screening!! Come and view!!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5193203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9047 37th Ave SW have any available units?
9047 37th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9047 37th Ave SW have?
Some of 9047 37th Ave SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9047 37th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
9047 37th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9047 37th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 9047 37th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 9047 37th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 9047 37th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 9047 37th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9047 37th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9047 37th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 9047 37th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 9047 37th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 9047 37th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 9047 37th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 9047 37th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Northgate Apartment Homes
10735 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Hollywood Lofts
127 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Prescott
3920 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
Clark Apartments
408 Aurora Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
2400 Boston
2400 East Boston Street
Seattle, WA 98112
Saxonia
303 & 307 West Olympic Place
Seattle, WA 98119
Taylor Creek Apartments
7050 S 116th Pl
Seattle, WA 98101
700 Broadway Apartments
700 Broadway E
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University