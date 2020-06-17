9042 15th Ave NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Ballard - Crown Hill - Seattle House - Largest TNH on the market in all of Ballard & Crown Hill! Featuring 4 flrs of living space.



Enter the ground level where you will find a nice size foyer, bathroom, large bdrm & garage. Go upstairs to the main living area, including kitchen with granite counter tops, refinished cabinets, gas range and SS Appliances. You will also find a true dining room and large living room with remodeled gas fireplace, bamboo flooring to highlight the open floor plan. Continue to the third floor where you will find a common bdrm with Jack & Jill Full bathroom, the master bdrm that includes a private bath, private deck & a tucked away staircase to the hidden 4th floor loft --- also qualifying as a 4th bdrm (accessed through master bedroom) . Experience Ballard Living at its finest, with this convenient location at the NW corner of Seattle.



Major attributes are most errands are within walking distance, short drive to downtown Seattle, close, proximity to Carkeek Park, Olympic Manor, Shilshole Marina & Golden Gardens Beach Park.

Whitman Middle School is across the street, close to restaurants, coffee houses, bars, Groceries, Parks, and Shopping & Errands. Tenant keeps the small yard up.



Term: 12 mnth lease term required

Pet Deposit: $400 per animal (max two animals, small dogs & cats allowed)

At signing: 1st, Last + deposit (LMR can be waived with excellent references)

By appt: Contact Liv McCoy at 206-577-0591 or liv@rpapm.com



Keywords: Ballard, Crown Hill, Phinney Ridge, Greenwood, Blue Ridge, North Beach Ballard-Crown Hill-Broadview location sits in the NW corner of the City of Seattle.



-To Schedule a Tour Link:

-Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

-For questions please call or Liv McCoy at 206-577-0591

-Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

-Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf

-See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com



Check out Walkscore: https://www.walkscore.com/score/9042-15th-ave-nw-seattle-wa-98117.



(RLNE3903467)