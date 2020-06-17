Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking coffee bar playground carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

9021 Palatine Ave. North Available 10/07/19 Greenwood Home - Available October 7th! This charming 2 bed/1 bath Greenwood home sits on a large flat lot with a huge backyard area and outdoor patio. New carpeting throughout. This adorable home has a quaint and cozy feel! Located on a quiet residential street with many neighborhood conveniences just a few blocks away! Enjoy walking to nearby coffee shops, grocery stores, restaurants, parks, and more! Fred Meyer's is just down the street. Soundview Park is close by and features two baseball fields, a soccer field, a playground for the kids with slides, swings and walking trails. One off street parking spot in the driveway or plenty of street parking available. Owner pays for monthly landscaping service so you don't have to! Easy access to public transportation to downtown Seattle, Amazon Campus/SLU and University of Washington. Microsoft Connector close by. Come see why Greenwood is one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in Seattle! Small dog under 25 lbs. OK with $500 refundable pet deposit. Sorry, no cats and no smoking.



To schedule a private viewing of this property, please contact Barb Bender at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.



#AvenueOneResidential.com #SeattleRentals #GreenwoodRentals #Amazon/SLU #MicrosoftConnector #UniversityofWashington



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3467602)