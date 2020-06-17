All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 4 2019 at 6:18 PM

9021 Palatine Ave. North

9021 Palatine Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

9021 Palatine Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
coffee bar
playground
carpet
9021 Palatine Ave. North Available 10/07/19 Greenwood Home - Available October 7th! This charming 2 bed/1 bath Greenwood home sits on a large flat lot with a huge backyard area and outdoor patio. New carpeting throughout. This adorable home has a quaint and cozy feel! Located on a quiet residential street with many neighborhood conveniences just a few blocks away! Enjoy walking to nearby coffee shops, grocery stores, restaurants, parks, and more! Fred Meyer's is just down the street. Soundview Park is close by and features two baseball fields, a soccer field, a playground for the kids with slides, swings and walking trails. One off street parking spot in the driveway or plenty of street parking available. Owner pays for monthly landscaping service so you don't have to! Easy access to public transportation to downtown Seattle, Amazon Campus/SLU and University of Washington. Microsoft Connector close by. Come see why Greenwood is one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in Seattle! Small dog under 25 lbs. OK with $500 refundable pet deposit. Sorry, no cats and no smoking.

To schedule a private viewing of this property, please contact Barb Bender at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9021 Palatine Ave. North have any available units?
9021 Palatine Ave. North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9021 Palatine Ave. North have?
Some of 9021 Palatine Ave. North's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9021 Palatine Ave. North currently offering any rent specials?
9021 Palatine Ave. North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9021 Palatine Ave. North pet-friendly?
Yes, 9021 Palatine Ave. North is pet friendly.
Does 9021 Palatine Ave. North offer parking?
Yes, 9021 Palatine Ave. North offers parking.
Does 9021 Palatine Ave. North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9021 Palatine Ave. North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9021 Palatine Ave. North have a pool?
No, 9021 Palatine Ave. North does not have a pool.
Does 9021 Palatine Ave. North have accessible units?
No, 9021 Palatine Ave. North does not have accessible units.
Does 9021 Palatine Ave. North have units with dishwashers?
No, 9021 Palatine Ave. North does not have units with dishwashers.
