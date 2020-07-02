All apartments in Seattle
9011 12th Ave. NE
Last updated February 13 2020 at 3:02 PM

9011 12th Ave. NE

9011 12th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

9011 12th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Maple Leaf home w/ 3 bedrooms, 2.25 baths & refined living space throughout. Gourmet island kitchen features 30” Wolf Range w/pot filler and an additional wall oven. French doors in the kitchen connect indoor spaces with the lush gardens. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet, 3/4 bath, and heated tile floors. Located 2 blocks from Maple Leaf Park & walking distance to eateries & coffee. This beautiful home boasts 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.25 baths and almost 2300 sq. ft! With a classic color palette, high-end island kitchen, hardwood floors, beautiful backyard, and finished basement, you will enjoy all that this charming home has to offer. Screening and application criteria can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application. Please call Brenden with Seattle Rental Group at 206-940-8230 to schedule an appointment today!

Terms: 12 month lease +; screening criteria and application can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9011 12th Ave. NE have any available units?
9011 12th Ave. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9011 12th Ave. NE have?
Some of 9011 12th Ave. NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9011 12th Ave. NE currently offering any rent specials?
9011 12th Ave. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9011 12th Ave. NE pet-friendly?
No, 9011 12th Ave. NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 9011 12th Ave. NE offer parking?
Yes, 9011 12th Ave. NE offers parking.
Does 9011 12th Ave. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9011 12th Ave. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9011 12th Ave. NE have a pool?
No, 9011 12th Ave. NE does not have a pool.
Does 9011 12th Ave. NE have accessible units?
No, 9011 12th Ave. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 9011 12th Ave. NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9011 12th Ave. NE has units with dishwashers.

