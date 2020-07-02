9011 12th Ave. NE

Amenities

Beautiful Maple Leaf home w/ 3 bedrooms, 2.25 baths & refined living space throughout. Gourmet island kitchen features 30” Wolf Range w/pot filler and an additional wall oven. French doors in the kitchen connect indoor spaces with the lush gardens. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet, 3/4 bath, and heated tile floors. Located 2 blocks from Maple Leaf Park & walking distance to eateries & coffee. This beautiful home boasts 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.25 baths and almost 2300 sq. ft! With a classic color palette, high-end island kitchen, hardwood floors, beautiful backyard, and finished basement, you will enjoy all that this charming home has to offer. Screening and application criteria can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application. Please call Brenden with Seattle Rental Group at 206-940-8230 to schedule an appointment today!



Terms: 12 month lease +; screening criteria and application can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application.