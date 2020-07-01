All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 900 Warren Ave N, #300.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
900 Warren Ave N, #300
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

900 Warren Ave N, #300

900 Warren Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Lower Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

900 Warren Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
lobby
Fabulous Urban Retreat Condo in Celebrated Lower Queen Anne - Timeless style surrounds you as you step through the doors of the Highland Queen Anne. From the bright, spacious lobby to your own front door, this beautifully maintained building speaks to an era of 1960s Retro Modern design. Open the door to your own private sanctuary, however, and be welcomed into a fully modern retreat.

A soft, serene color palette creates a neutral backdrop for all your favorite things, and plenty of overhead lighting ensures year-round brightness. The spacious, open concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining! Treat your guests to a feast from your gourmet kitchen featuring granite tile counters, a granite breakfast bar, beautiful warm cabinets, and high quality stainless steel appliances. Looking to sample the City? Head out to play in one of the most celebrated neighborhoods in Seattle! Then, as your day winds down, this quiet, peaceful unit ensures restful nights away from the urban rush.

An unbeatable location, this little gem is walkable to Seattle Center, Lower Queen Anne amenities, the South Lake Union Streetcar, and a variety of nearby parks, including Highland Place, Counterbalance, and Kinnear Place. Easy access to freeways, Hwy 99 and Downtown Seattle ensure trouble-free commutes.

FEATURES:

1 bedroom, 1 bath in 700 sf of easy living
1960s flavor with great modern updates
Bright spacious lobby
Private, quiet location tucked away from the street side of the building
Plenty of overhead lighting for year-round brightness
Serene, neutral color palette
Hardwoods, tile, plush carpet floors
Gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters, tile splash, and high-quality SS appliances
Plenty of cabinets offering tons of storage
Convenient granite breakfast bar
Bright, spacious bath w/ tile floors and tub/shower surround
Front loading washer/dryer in unit
Extra large in-unit storage and extra large secure storage locker
Reserved off-street parking
Walk Score: 90
Transit Score: 77

Pets on case-by-case basis. First month and security deposit.

Included: Cable, internet, water, sewer, garbage

Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com

(RLNE3859231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Warren Ave N, #300 have any available units?
900 Warren Ave N, #300 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 Warren Ave N, #300 have?
Some of 900 Warren Ave N, #300's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Warren Ave N, #300 currently offering any rent specials?
900 Warren Ave N, #300 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Warren Ave N, #300 pet-friendly?
Yes, 900 Warren Ave N, #300 is pet friendly.
Does 900 Warren Ave N, #300 offer parking?
Yes, 900 Warren Ave N, #300 offers parking.
Does 900 Warren Ave N, #300 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 900 Warren Ave N, #300 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Warren Ave N, #300 have a pool?
No, 900 Warren Ave N, #300 does not have a pool.
Does 900 Warren Ave N, #300 have accessible units?
No, 900 Warren Ave N, #300 does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Warren Ave N, #300 have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 Warren Ave N, #300 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Olivian
809 Olive Way
Seattle, WA 98101
St. James Tower
920 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Tower 801 Apartments
801 Pine St
Seattle, WA 98101
2400 Boston
2400 East Boston Street
Seattle, WA 98112
Dexter Lake Union
1215 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Alloy
802 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Uptown Queen Anne
315 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Stockbridge
1330 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University