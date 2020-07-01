900 Warren Ave N, #300

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access lobby

Fabulous Urban Retreat Condo in Celebrated Lower Queen Anne - Timeless style surrounds you as you step through the doors of the Highland Queen Anne. From the bright, spacious lobby to your own front door, this beautifully maintained building speaks to an era of 1960s Retro Modern design. Open the door to your own private sanctuary, however, and be welcomed into a fully modern retreat.



A soft, serene color palette creates a neutral backdrop for all your favorite things, and plenty of overhead lighting ensures year-round brightness. The spacious, open concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining! Treat your guests to a feast from your gourmet kitchen featuring granite tile counters, a granite breakfast bar, beautiful warm cabinets, and high quality stainless steel appliances. Looking to sample the City? Head out to play in one of the most celebrated neighborhoods in Seattle! Then, as your day winds down, this quiet, peaceful unit ensures restful nights away from the urban rush.



An unbeatable location, this little gem is walkable to Seattle Center, Lower Queen Anne amenities, the South Lake Union Streetcar, and a variety of nearby parks, including Highland Place, Counterbalance, and Kinnear Place. Easy access to freeways, Hwy 99 and Downtown Seattle ensure trouble-free commutes.



FEATURES:



1 bedroom, 1 bath in 700 sf of easy living

1960s flavor with great modern updates

Bright spacious lobby

Private, quiet location tucked away from the street side of the building

Plenty of overhead lighting for year-round brightness

Serene, neutral color palette

Hardwoods, tile, plush carpet floors

Gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters, tile splash, and high-quality SS appliances

Plenty of cabinets offering tons of storage

Convenient granite breakfast bar

Bright, spacious bath w/ tile floors and tub/shower surround

Front loading washer/dryer in unit

Extra large in-unit storage and extra large secure storage locker

Reserved off-street parking

Walk Score: 90

Transit Score: 77



Pets on case-by-case basis. First month and security deposit.



Included: Cable, internet, water, sewer, garbage



Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



