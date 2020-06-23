900 Aurora Ave N Apt 608

Amenities

Move in ready on January 8 onward!

This two-bedroom condo unit is located in the Westlake neighborhood in Seattle. The property is a mere seven-minute walk from the South Lake Union Streetcar at the Westlake Ave N & Mercer St stop. With excellent walk and transit scores, this location is rated as very walkable with excellent transit. This means that most errands can be accomplished on foot and public transportation is convenient for most trips. Inside, the unit features full wall-to-wall carpeting throughout for added comfort, while the entrance, kitchen, and bathroom have more durable tiled floors. Speaking of the kitchen, if you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen cladded with classic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and spacious with plenty of closet storage space. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided and a single parking slot is included.



Walk score: 89

Transit score: 83



Nearby parks:

Lake Union Park, Ward Springs Park and Bhy Kracke Park



Nearby Schools:

Hay Elementary School - 0.54 miles, 9/10

The Center School - 0.48 miles, 9/10

Mcclure Middle School - 0.95 miles, 7/10

Queen Anne Elementary School - 0.75 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

62 - 0.1 miles

5 - 0.1 miles

26 - 0.1 miles

28 - 0.1 miles



