Seattle, WA
900 Aurora Ave N Apt 608
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

900 Aurora Ave N Apt 608

900 Aurora Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

900 Aurora Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
Move in ready on January 8 onward!
This two-bedroom condo unit is located in the Westlake neighborhood in Seattle. The property is a mere seven-minute walk from the South Lake Union Streetcar at the Westlake Ave N & Mercer St stop. With excellent walk and transit scores, this location is rated as very walkable with excellent transit. This means that most errands can be accomplished on foot and public transportation is convenient for most trips. Inside, the unit features full wall-to-wall carpeting throughout for added comfort, while the entrance, kitchen, and bathroom have more durable tiled floors. Speaking of the kitchen, if you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen cladded with classic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and spacious with plenty of closet storage space. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided and a single parking slot is included.

Walk score: 89
Transit score: 83

Nearby parks:
Lake Union Park, Ward Springs Park and Bhy Kracke Park

Nearby Schools:
Hay Elementary School - 0.54 miles, 9/10
The Center School - 0.48 miles, 9/10
Mcclure Middle School - 0.95 miles, 7/10
Queen Anne Elementary School - 0.75 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
62 - 0.1 miles
5 - 0.1 miles
26 - 0.1 miles
28 - 0.1 miles

(RLNE4590817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Aurora Ave N Apt 608 have any available units?
900 Aurora Ave N Apt 608 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 Aurora Ave N Apt 608 have?
Some of 900 Aurora Ave N Apt 608's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Aurora Ave N Apt 608 currently offering any rent specials?
900 Aurora Ave N Apt 608 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Aurora Ave N Apt 608 pet-friendly?
Yes, 900 Aurora Ave N Apt 608 is pet friendly.
Does 900 Aurora Ave N Apt 608 offer parking?
Yes, 900 Aurora Ave N Apt 608 does offer parking.
Does 900 Aurora Ave N Apt 608 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 900 Aurora Ave N Apt 608 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Aurora Ave N Apt 608 have a pool?
No, 900 Aurora Ave N Apt 608 does not have a pool.
Does 900 Aurora Ave N Apt 608 have accessible units?
No, 900 Aurora Ave N Apt 608 does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Aurora Ave N Apt 608 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 Aurora Ave N Apt 608 has units with dishwashers.
