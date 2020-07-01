8838 Interlake Avenue North

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly

Step inside this gorgeously appointed suburban townhome nestled on a quiet residential street, and be instantly at home! With its abundance of large windows, and plenty of recessed and overhead lighting, this stellar beauty is fresh, bright, and airy.



Soft neutral color palettes and designer finishes throughout ensure the perfect backdrop for all your favorite things, and the OPEN CONCEPT floor plan makes it perfect for entertaining! The ULTRA-MODERN CHEF’S DREAM kitchen provides a stylish, efficient space to create your culinary masterpieces. Gather friends and family around the sleek artistry of the gas fireplace for cozy conversation or take a quick jaunt upstairs to the FABULOUS rooftop deck with panoramic territorial views – a great place for RELAXING and enjoying the SUN!



When your day is done, a trendy STEEL AND HARDWOOD BLOCK staircase carries you to your own private SANCTUARY: an elegant upper-level master suite with dual closets and a spa-style ensuite bath complete with a stunning walk-in shower and heated floor. This SERENE space wraps around you to melt away your cares. An additional bright bedroom with its own private full bath rounds out the upper level. Tucked away on the entry level, another airy bedroom and a spacious second full bath create a private space for friends or family. Or convert this fabulous space into an office for a quintessential work-at-home space!



Minutes from the Greenwood core and Northgate Mall with great shopping, dining, cafes, nightlife, theaters and more! A quick walk takes you just a few blocks to popular Greenlake with its walking paths, beaches, and water sports. Easy access to freeways and highways for effortless commutes and trips to Downtown Seattle.



FEATURES:



• 3 bedrooms and 2.75 baths in 1,953 sq feet of stylish urban living

• HUGE ROOFTOP DECK – perfect for a sunny, summer BBQ!

• AIR CONDITIONING!!

• Fresh, OPEN CONCEPT floor plan

• Large windows providing BRIGHT, NATURAL LIGHT in every season

• Stunning designer lighting throughout

• Generous recessed and overhead lighting for year-round brightness

• Gorgeous hardwoods, ceramic tile, and plush carpet throughout

• Chef’s Kitchen w/ quartz counters and stone tile backsplash

• High-end Stainless Steel Appliances, incl. Bosch 5-Burner Gas Range and Dishwasher

• Plenty of MODERN, color-matched custom cabinets

• Convenient breakfast bar w/built-in microwave

• Sleek, contemporary gas fireplace

• Luxurious Master Suite w/ large dual custom closets

• SPA-STYLE Master bath w/ OVERSIZED WALK-IN SHOWER and heated floors

• Additional bright bedroom and private full bath on upper level

• Airy 3rd bedroom on entry level, great space for an office!

• Entry level bright bedroom with spacious private full bath

• Separate laundry space w/ full sized front loading washer and dryer

• Efficient gas-fired radiant heat and tankless water heater

• 1-car garage + off-street parking



Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.



Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,950, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,885, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.