Seattle, WA
8838 Interlake Avenue North
Last updated November 5 2019 at 1:02 AM

8838 Interlake Avenue North

8838 Interlake Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

8838 Interlake Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Step inside this gorgeously appointed suburban townhome nestled on a quiet residential street, and be instantly at home! With its abundance of large windows, and plenty of recessed and overhead lighting, this stellar beauty is fresh, bright, and airy.

Soft neutral color palettes and designer finishes throughout ensure the perfect backdrop for all your favorite things, and the OPEN CONCEPT floor plan makes it perfect for entertaining! The ULTRA-MODERN CHEF’S DREAM kitchen provides a stylish, efficient space to create your culinary masterpieces. Gather friends and family around the sleek artistry of the gas fireplace for cozy conversation or take a quick jaunt upstairs to the FABULOUS rooftop deck with panoramic territorial views – a great place for RELAXING and enjoying the SUN!

When your day is done, a trendy STEEL AND HARDWOOD BLOCK staircase carries you to your own private SANCTUARY: an elegant upper-level master suite with dual closets and a spa-style ensuite bath complete with a stunning walk-in shower and heated floor. This SERENE space wraps around you to melt away your cares. An additional bright bedroom with its own private full bath rounds out the upper level. Tucked away on the entry level, another airy bedroom and a spacious second full bath create a private space for friends or family. Or convert this fabulous space into an office for a quintessential work-at-home space!

Minutes from the Greenwood core and Northgate Mall with great shopping, dining, cafes, nightlife, theaters and more! A quick walk takes you just a few blocks to popular Greenlake with its walking paths, beaches, and water sports. Easy access to freeways and highways for effortless commutes and trips to Downtown Seattle.

FEATURES:

• 3 bedrooms and 2.75 baths in 1,953 sq feet of stylish urban living
• HUGE ROOFTOP DECK – perfect for a sunny, summer BBQ!
• AIR CONDITIONING!!
• Fresh, OPEN CONCEPT floor plan
• Large windows providing BRIGHT, NATURAL LIGHT in every season
• Stunning designer lighting throughout
• Generous recessed and overhead lighting for year-round brightness
• Gorgeous hardwoods, ceramic tile, and plush carpet throughout
• Chef’s Kitchen w/ quartz counters and stone tile backsplash
• High-end Stainless Steel Appliances, incl. Bosch 5-Burner Gas Range and Dishwasher
• Plenty of MODERN, color-matched custom cabinets
• Convenient breakfast bar w/built-in microwave
• Sleek, contemporary gas fireplace
• Luxurious Master Suite w/ large dual custom closets
• SPA-STYLE Master bath w/ OVERSIZED WALK-IN SHOWER and heated floors
• Additional bright bedroom and private full bath on upper level
• Airy 3rd bedroom on entry level, great space for an office!
• Entry level bright bedroom with spacious private full bath
• Separate laundry space w/ full sized front loading washer and dryer
• Efficient gas-fired radiant heat and tankless water heater
• 1-car garage + off-street parking

Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.

Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,950, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,885, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8838 Interlake Avenue North have any available units?
8838 Interlake Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8838 Interlake Avenue North have?
Some of 8838 Interlake Avenue North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8838 Interlake Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
8838 Interlake Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8838 Interlake Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 8838 Interlake Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 8838 Interlake Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 8838 Interlake Avenue North offers parking.
Does 8838 Interlake Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8838 Interlake Avenue North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8838 Interlake Avenue North have a pool?
No, 8838 Interlake Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 8838 Interlake Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 8838 Interlake Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 8838 Interlake Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8838 Interlake Avenue North has units with dishwashers.

