All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 8825 Wallingford Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
8825 Wallingford Ave N
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:10 AM

8825 Wallingford Ave N

8825 Wallingford Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North College Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8825 Wallingford Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom house just 5 blocks from Greenlake! Amenities included: gas heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, fully fenced, garden area, off street parking for 5 cars, and shared garage. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Sep 1st 2020. $4,595/month rent. $4,595 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Barbara McMahon at 425-218-0707 to learn more.
Video tours available.
This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8825 Wallingford Ave N have any available units?
8825 Wallingford Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8825 Wallingford Ave N have?
Some of 8825 Wallingford Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8825 Wallingford Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
8825 Wallingford Ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8825 Wallingford Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 8825 Wallingford Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 8825 Wallingford Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 8825 Wallingford Ave N does offer parking.
Does 8825 Wallingford Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8825 Wallingford Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8825 Wallingford Ave N have a pool?
No, 8825 Wallingford Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 8825 Wallingford Ave N have accessible units?
No, 8825 Wallingford Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 8825 Wallingford Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8825 Wallingford Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bowman Stone Way
3801 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
Delridge Crossing
2425 SW Webster St
Seattle, WA 98106
The CC Apartments
701 16th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
The Martin
2105 5th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Wilsonian
4710 University Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Harlow Heights
4351 15th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98108
Minnie Flats
3028 1st Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Cyrene
50 University Street
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University