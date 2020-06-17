8825 Wallingford Ave N

Amenities
Amazing 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom house just 5 blocks from Greenlake! Amenities included: gas heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, fully fenced, garden area, off street parking for 5 cars, and shared garage. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Sep 1st 2020. $4,595/month rent. $4,595 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Barbara McMahon at 425-218-0707 to learn more.
Video tours available.
