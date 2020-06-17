8825 Wallingford Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom house just 5 blocks from Greenlake! Amenities included: gas heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, fully fenced, garden area, off street parking for 5 cars, and shared garage. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Sep 1st 2020. $4,595/month rent. $4,595 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Barbara McMahon at 425-218-0707 to learn more.

Video tours available.

This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.