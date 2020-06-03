All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

8821 Stone Ave N #C

8821 Stone Avenue North · (206) 577-0594 ext. 225
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8821 Stone Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8821 Stone Ave N #C · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Townhouse in Seattle - Seattle townhome with 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, gas fireplace, washer/dryer, walk in closet, attached garage and more. EZ access to I-5 for commute to downtown or north of Seattle.
First, last, & security deposit required.

- To Schedule a Tour Link:https://showmojo.com/l/f530d2208f
- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Application fee $45 per adult.
- Please contact Caroline for more info 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapm.com
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

For more information or other listings please see our website at: www.rentseattle.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5858154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8821 Stone Ave N #C have any available units?
8821 Stone Ave N #C has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8821 Stone Ave N #C have?
Some of 8821 Stone Ave N #C's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8821 Stone Ave N #C currently offering any rent specials?
8821 Stone Ave N #C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8821 Stone Ave N #C pet-friendly?
No, 8821 Stone Ave N #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 8821 Stone Ave N #C offer parking?
Yes, 8821 Stone Ave N #C does offer parking.
Does 8821 Stone Ave N #C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8821 Stone Ave N #C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8821 Stone Ave N #C have a pool?
No, 8821 Stone Ave N #C does not have a pool.
Does 8821 Stone Ave N #C have accessible units?
No, 8821 Stone Ave N #C does not have accessible units.
Does 8821 Stone Ave N #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 8821 Stone Ave N #C does not have units with dishwashers.
