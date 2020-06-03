8821 Stone Ave N #C

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Townhouse in Seattle - Seattle townhome with 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, gas fireplace, washer/dryer, walk in closet, attached garage and more. EZ access to I-5 for commute to downtown or north of Seattle.

First, last, & security deposit required.



- To Schedule a Tour Link:https://showmojo.com/l/f530d2208f

- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- Application fee $45 per adult.

- Please contact Caroline for more info 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapm.com

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5858154)